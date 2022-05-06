Connect with us

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kalonzo optimistic of deputising Raila after endorsements

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has welcomed the endorsements by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya affiliate parties who have recommended that he is the most suitable candidate to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August polls.

Whereas Musyoka has declared that he will not be facing the seven-member panel that is scheduled to interview candidates eyeing the running mate slot, the former Vice President said he is hopeful that he will be named as Odinga’s deputy.

“My party Secretary General has already submitted my name to the panel and I want to extend my gratitude to the KANU party who have endorsed me as the suitable candidate for the position,” he said.

KANU Political Affairs Secretary Fred Okango on Thursday wrote to the Azimio panel chaired by Noah Wekesa indicating that the party leader Gideon Moi had submitted Musyoka’s name to be considered for the same position.

The party through its Secretary General Nick Salat hours later issued a different statement indicating that the party had fronted Moi to be Odinga’s running mate.

The Movement for Democracy and Growth, a constituent party within the Azimio Coalition has also endorsed Musyoka to be Odinga’s running mate.

The party’s leader David Ochieng in his letter to the panel noted that Musyoka “comes with extensive experince, invaluable credentials and requisite temperament”.

Musyoka is among eight candidates who have expressed interest to be Odinga’s running mate in the high-stake August General Election.

Others are: believed to be eyeing for the running mate’s position include: NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, Narc Party Leader Charity Ngilu, former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth, Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

The Jubilee Party has since fronted Kenneth and Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege for the position.

The panel is expected to submit the name of the successful candidate to Odinga by May 10, 2022.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) set the deadline for the submission of presidential aspirants’ names together with those of their running mates to May 16, 2022.

