Govt recovers machine gun seized by Laikipia bandits in October 2021

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 — National Government Administration Officers in Laikipia County have recovered a machine gun rifle stolen from security personnel after a fierce gunfight with bandits in October 2021.

“While handing over the weapon to Ol Moran Police Station, Kirima Deputy County Commissioner John Orata lauded members of the public for cooperation and support towards ending cattle rustling and banditry in the area,” NPS said Thursday.

The NPS urged the residents to voluntarily surrender illegal firearms to security agencies for the sake of peace.

Some parts of Laikipia have been experiencing insecurity since 2021 when bandits invaded some conservancies leading to the loss of lives of police officers and civilians. Thousands have been displaced in ensuing chaos.

In September, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew within Laikipia Nature Conservancy to pave way for a security operation to flush out criminal elements from the area.

The decision followed a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta after weeks of escalating insecurity.

“During this meeting, NSC noted the area has continued to witness insecurity as a result of rampant cattle rustling arising from competition for water and pastures, as well as a surge in illegal gun ownership which has escalated the violence,” Matiangi said on September 6, 2021.

The NSC meeting resolved that “Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs be immediately declared as a disturbed area and therefore a security operation zone.”

