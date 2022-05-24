Connect with us

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. /FILE

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

CJ Koome to form bench for case seeking to bar Sonko from Mombasa governor’s race

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 24 – The High court has directed the transfer of the case involving former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to Chief Justice Martha Koome” for purposes of empaneling and expanded bench to hear and determining it alongside the other related matters.”

This means Koome will constitute a bench which will decide Sonko’s fate in his quest to make a comeback in the country’s political arena.

“I have considered this matter carefully. The court is aware of like matters filed in the High Court at Mombasa and in Eldoret. There is also an expanded Bench to be empaneled by the Hon. Chief Justice. As a result, it is only prudent that this matter be forwarded to the Hon. Chief Justice for purposes of empanelment so as to have prudent use of the limited judicial time.,” Justice Anthony Mrima said while issuing the ruling Tuesday.

Sonko who has expressed interest for the Mombasa gubernatorial race is currently battling three constitutional petitions filed in the courts in Mombasa and Eldoret seeking to block him from running for office.

In one of the petitions, the petitioners want Sonko disqualified from holding any public office after having been impeached while serving as Nairobi governor.

“Having been removed from office of the governor of Nairobi by virtue of Article 10 and 75(1) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 having been found to have demeaned the office of the governor of Nairobi and having failed to exercise the values and principles of good governance, integrity, transparency and accountability in implementation of the law, the 1st Respondent is unfit to hold any state office,” read a Certificate of Urgency from Mukidi Njwenge and Anderson Warui

They argued that if this matter is not certified urgent and the issues raised in the petition considered, “there is a real danger where a person duly removed from office in accordance with the law is allowed to contest in a general election to occupy the office of governor which is a state office despite being disqualified by law from so doing,”

The petitioner further argued that the case is a matter of great public interest and should be heard on priority basis.

