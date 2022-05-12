Azimio running mate panel submits 3 names to Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- The eleven-member Selection Panel of eminent persons that was tasked to find a suitable running mate for the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has presented three names to him for consideration.

The panel’s Chairperson Noah Wekesa on Thursday said they submitted the names to the former Prime Minister “in order of priority”, but failed to disclose their identities.

Wekesa noted that Odinga will have the final say on who he will pick to deputise him in the August polls.

“The panel has recommended three names which have been submitted in order of priority. The members evaluated each and every candidate, the final decision was reached by averaging the contribution of each candidate,” stated Wekesa.

While choosing the three names, Wekesa said they considered political compatibility, personality, loyalty, their understanding of government as well challenges facing Kenya and proposals on what should be done among others.

Other factors that were considered by the panel include their electability, capacity of votes, electability, mobilization, transformative leadership, political tolerance and technical expertise in political campaigns.

The panel interviewed 10 candidates including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Nark-Kenya leader Martha Karua, Narc leader Charity Ngilu, Muranga Woman representative Sabina Chege, Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

Others were Agriculture Cabinet Secreatry Peter Munya, Governors Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Stephen Kipkiyeny Tarus (National Liberal Party).

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi withdrew from the interviews in favor of Kalonzo.

Presidential candidates and Governors have until May 16, 2022 to announce their deputies in compliance with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) timeliness.