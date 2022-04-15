Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Rubis denies fuel hoarding claims as normalcy restored

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — Oil Marketing Company Rubis has denied claims of hoarding fuel following a nearly three-week crisis in the country during which biting fuel shortages saw motorists queue for hours in search of the precious commodity.

Rubis, in a statement on Thursday, also denied exporting its fuel to other countries as alleged.

“Rapid oil price surge has led to the increase in the amount of the government subsidies and extended delays of their payments to the distributors. As a result, the dynamics of supply and demand have led to increasing stock-outs, particularly in the stations of independent Kenyan distributors, increasing the pressure on international distributors like Rubis,” read part of the statement.

The Company released the statement after the government deported the company’s East African Chief Executive Officer, Jean Christian Berger, to France over accusations of sabotaging the economy.

The France-based company assured that it is committed to supply the Kenyan market and is fully transparent with authorities.

Kenya has experienced a major fuel shortage in the past three weeks, in what the government blamed on oil marketers who export fuel meant for the local market.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma, who is also acting CS for Petroleum, has assured that the ongoing fuel crisis will end within 72 hours even as she urged for calm among motorists across the country.

Juma, while addressing news reporters on Thursday, affirmed that the country has sufficient fuel stocks even as she blamed a group of oil marketing companies for hoarding fuel stocks and/or diverting them to regional countries further worsening the crisis.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directed police to escort fuel tankers at night for 72 hours beginning Thursday to resolve the fuel crisis occasioned by hoarding by marketers and dealers.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said Thursday that police will provide security to the petroleum suppliers between 6pm and 6am to guarantee security as the government rolls out plans to address the fuel crisis experienced in most parts of the country in recent weeks.

“Kenyans are alive to the difficulties experienced due to the shortage of fuel within the country in the past few days. The National Police Service, as a law enforcement agency has taken cognizance of the persistent situation and joins other state actors in providing solutions to alleviate the difficulties experienced,” Shioso said.

Shioso stated that the IG had directed police stations across the country to provide security to local petrol stations within their areas with immediate effect.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) in its monthly review on Thursday raised petrol and diesel prices by Sh10 further adding the pain for motorists who for the past few days have struggled with fuel shortage.  

