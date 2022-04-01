Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

Kenya

Matiang’i assures security during political party nominations

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 1- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has assured security for Party primaries across the country saying strategic deployments to secure the exercise have been made.

Speaking Friday during a consultative meeting with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) in Nairobi, Matiang’i said police and other security agencies have been mobilized and strategically deployed ahead of political party primaries that are expected to be hotly contested in some regions.

Matiang’i said a multi-agency security team had already mapped out potential flashpoints in the exercise that is set to be held on different dates this month by different political parties.

He said the special deployment plan will be executed alongside heightened surveillance of political activities and the crackdown on hate speech and incitement.

 “We have our plans for ensuring the nominations, like any other election-related activity, is conducted in an environment of peace. We are continuously assessing the levels of vulnerability to security challenges during this season and adjusting our strategies accordingly,” he said.

The Interior CS expressed concerns with the prolonged political campaigns for exerting a heavy strain on the police and other security resources as more officers are being dedicated to dealing with campaign-related conflicts.

He challenged IEBC to strictly enforce the election calendar, especially on official campaign window saying protracted politicking was unhealthy to national and families’ economy.

Matiang’i pointed out that inclusive debate on election laws and campaign financing rules, which should have regulated spending by politicians, is also encouraging violent conflicts on sharing of bribery money among mobilised crowds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 “We have been on campaign mode in the past four years. What follows is violent confrontations arising from disagreements in sharing of campaign bribes. We have had to commit more resources into managing charged crowds and containing the resultant clashes, and this has strained the resources we have at our disposal,” he said.

The IRCK through its Chair, Rev. Father Joseph Mutie, sought appraisal on the security preparedness for the August polls and specifically the Government plan against ethnic mobilization that is undermining cohesion, security and peace.

The Council also sought the CS’s guarantees that police and other security agencies will uphold neutrality during the elections and that IEBC staff will be provided with adequate security.

 CS Matiang’i said the Government will meet IEBC security needs as requested by the Commission and challenged religious leaders to commit more efforts to peace and reconciliation efforts.

On February 22, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) said they had mapped out 23 counties as possible hotspots for violence before, during and after the August elections.

The regions include Kisumu, Uasingishu, Nakuru, Mombasa, Nairobi, Migori, Kericho, Isiolo, Lamu, Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia, Marsabit, Kiambu, Nyamira, Homa Bay, Nandi, Bomet, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Garissa, Siaya.

“We must stay alert and vigilant in these,” the Commission chairperson Samuel Kobia told a news conference.

The Commission designed a 13 variable risk matrix to identify the counties which Kobia said will be closely monitored ahead of the polls with special focus given to the whole subject of hate speech.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Govt to review curfew imposed on Garissa ahead of Ramadhan

On February 23, the government ordered a night curfew in parts of Garissa County following increased cases of insecurity that have led to loss...

16 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Hate speech arrests? Not anymore. We will effect arrests after polls: Kibicho

Kibicho who spoke during an interview on Citizen Radio on Monday said the ministry was not interested in "wasting resources" going after politicians cited...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Re-emergence of political gangs, a major concern ahead of elections

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 19- A section of Kenyans, civil society members and security experts have expressed alarm over the resurgence of political gangs and...

March 19, 2022

World

36 Azimio, Kenya Kwanza bloggers singled out for hate speech – NCIC

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCI) has singled out 36 bloggers affiliated to the Azimio La Umoja Movement...

March 18, 2022

Kenya

Matiang’i meets Chinese trade association officials over security of key projects in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 15- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Tuesday hosted a delegation of the China-Kenya Trade Association to a meeting focusing on...

March 15, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Matiangi warns NGOs against following ‘road to hell’ ahead of polls in August

Matiangi urged the NGO sector to guard their institutions against being “misused to engage in destructive acts that will hurt the unity, stability and...

March 15, 2022

Kenya

NCIC summons Raila over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks in Wajir

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga over the ‘Madoadoa’...

March 11, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi, Macharia and Mucheru meet boda boda officials at KICC

The meeting which comes against the backdrop of a public outcry following an incident where a female motorist was sexually assaulted by rogue boda...

March 9, 2022