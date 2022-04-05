Connect with us

The Labor and Employment Relations court had earlier asked Gichana to step aside after former clerk Jacob Ngwele challenged his appointment. /FILE

Kenya

Edward Gichana resumes role as Nairobi County Assembly Clerk after court reinstated him

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – The Nairobi County Assembly has affirmed that Edward Gichana is the substantive clerk and welcomed him back after the court reinstated him.

The Labor and Employment Relations court had earlier asked Gichana to step aside after former clerk Jacob Ngwele challenged his appointment.

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura who issued the communication of his return on Monday called upon all members and staff to support him.

“The county assembly service board unanimously endorsed the ruling and welcomed back Mr. Gichana to the office. The board assured him of its support and calls upon all MCAs and staff to accord him necessary support,’ stated Mutura.

While welcoming the judgment, Gichana said he is ready to work with all staff and members of the assembly.

He urged assembly staff to stop politicking and allow him to discharge his duties as he prepares the assembly for transition.

