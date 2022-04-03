Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mombasa boda boda Chairman, Khalifa Mwatsahu, addressing the media during the launch of Mvita Sacco in Burhania Academy/KNA/Immaculate Mutua

County News

Boda boda operators in Mvita register a sacco to self-regulate

The formation of the Sacco follows a requirement for the riders to belong to Saccos before they qualify for registration in the on-going exercise that was launched by the government last week in an effort to root-out criminals from the industry.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 3 — Boda boda operators in Mombasa have started Mvita boda boda Sacco, to give them financial muscle and develop a saving culture among the motorbike taxi operators.

The formation of the Sacco follows a requirement for the riders to belong to Saccos before they qualify for registration in the on-going exercise that was launched by the government last week in an effort to root-out criminals from the industry.

Speaking at Burhaniya School in Mombasa on Saturday, Khalifa Mwatsahu, the Chairman of boda boda operators said that the objective of the exercise is to enhance security, youth empowerment, and peace and road safety awareness for both the operators and the passengers.

Mwatsahu asked riders to turn out in large numbers to make a   haste in Sacco’s registration since the government has only given them a period of 60 days which will end in June.

“Today we want to open up the Mvita boda boda Sacco, as a way to abide by the government’s directive that the riders should join Saccos, ensure they are also registered formally as operators,” Mwatsahu said.

Mwatsahu called for public participation of the new regulations by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), adding that there are at least 10,000 boda boda riders operating in Mombasa who need to be fully informed of these new guidelines.

Mombasa County Deputy Governor, William Kingi, congratulated the move by the riders and encouraged the administration of peace and security during the campaign period.

“I would like to thank and commend the boda boda operators for this significant move and as leaders we are ready to support them for them to prosper,” said Kingi. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tudor MCA aspirant, Samir Baloo, acknowledged the boda boda enterprise adding that it has helped the less fortunate people in transport matters and assured them that no traffic police will bother them if they follow all traffic rules. 

They all commended the government for formulating the law, saying it is of utmost importance to the operators and the sector at large.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Governor Kananu directs release of motorbikes impounded by City Hall

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17- Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu on Thursday directed that all impounded motorcycles by City Hall and associated with petty offenses be...

March 17, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

IMLU lauds suspension of crackdown on boda boda operators over Forest Road incident

The Independent Medico Legal Unit (IMLU) has lauded the suspension of a nationwide police crackdown on boda boda operators condemning blanket condemnation by the State...

March 13, 2022

County News

KCPE concluded with no cheating case at the coast: Elungata

At least 101,857 candidates sat for the three-day examination done under tough guidelines that were placed to curb cheating.

March 10, 2022

World

Boda Boda operators given 60 days to join Saccos in measures to regulate the sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9- The Government has given Boda Boda operators 60 days to join registered Saccos in a move aimed at weeding out...

March 9, 2022

County News

Wanyonyi says City Hall administration will resolve indiscipline in boda boda sector

Wanyonyi noted that while the boda boda sector has grown into an income generating sector, the lack of regulatory framework in sector has seen...

March 8, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta orders nationwide crackdown on boda boda operators

Speaking during the country’s celebrations to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday, President Kenyatta condemned the incident and said the crackdown is timely to...

March 8, 2022

Capital Health

‘We were last paid in October’: Mombasa health workers on strike over salary arrears

The health workers through their various unions had issued a seven days’ strike ultimatum to compel the government to pay their two months’ salaries...

March 8, 2022

County News

229 boda boda riders arrested in crackdown over Forest Road sexual assault

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said the suspects were arrested as part of an operation in search of the real culprits who attacked the...

March 8, 2022