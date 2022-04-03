Boda boda operators in Mvita register a sacco to self-regulate

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 3 — Boda boda operators in Mombasa have started Mvita boda boda Sacco, to give them financial muscle and develop a saving culture among the motorbike taxi operators.

The formation of the Sacco follows a requirement for the riders to belong to Saccos before they qualify for registration in the on-going exercise that was launched by the government last week in an effort to root-out criminals from the industry.

Speaking at Burhaniya School in Mombasa on Saturday, Khalifa Mwatsahu, the Chairman of boda boda operators said that the objective of the exercise is to enhance security, youth empowerment, and peace and road safety awareness for both the operators and the passengers.

Mwatsahu asked riders to turn out in large numbers to make a haste in Sacco’s registration since the government has only given them a period of 60 days which will end in June.

“Today we want to open up the Mvita boda boda Sacco, as a way to abide by the government’s directive that the riders should join Saccos, ensure they are also registered formally as operators,” Mwatsahu said.

Mwatsahu called for public participation of the new regulations by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), adding that there are at least 10,000 boda boda riders operating in Mombasa who need to be fully informed of these new guidelines.

Mombasa County Deputy Governor, William Kingi, congratulated the move by the riders and encouraged the administration of peace and security during the campaign period.

“I would like to thank and commend the boda boda operators for this significant move and as leaders we are ready to support them for them to prosper,” said Kingi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tudor MCA aspirant, Samir Baloo, acknowledged the boda boda enterprise adding that it has helped the less fortunate people in transport matters and assured them that no traffic police will bother them if they follow all traffic rules.

They all commended the government for formulating the law, saying it is of utmost importance to the operators and the sector at large.