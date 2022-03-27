Connect with us

Abdi Guyo/FILE/CFM

County News

Guyo endorsed for Isiolo Governor’s seat after Kuti drops out due to health reasons

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27- Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo will now run for the Isiolo Govenor’s seat in the August elections.

Guyo ditched his bid for Embakasi Central MP seat and will now run for the gubernatorial seat using the Jubilee party.

“I will be going for the Isiolo governship post. I have what it takes to take our county to the next level,” Guyo said.

The Nairobi County assembly Majority Leader is assumed to be one of the top contenders for the seat having been endorsed by the incumbent governor Mohamed Kuti.

Kuti dropped his re-election bid due to ill health.

The 58-year-old governor has  only served for one term and has been in active politics having  serving as Isiolo North MP for two terms and one term as senator.

“I have consequently dropped my re-election quest,” Kuti said.

Guyo had initially said  he will seek the Embakasi Central Parliamentary seat in the forthcoming August polls.

He has served at City Hall for 15 years as Kayole’s Matopeni/Spring Valley MCA says he has all it takes institute changes in Isiolo county.

The Borana clans, through the council of elders, have been holding a series of meetings aimed at uniting aspirants from the two major clans of Karayu and Warjida.

From Warjida, heavyweights seeking the endorsement of the clan are former Governor Doyo and Mohammed Huka, a senior manager with a tour firm.

The Karayu hopefuls are Halakhe Waqo, former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chief executive and Devolution CAS Abdul Bahari, who has unsuccessfully vied for the seat twice.

