Don’t give conditions, just accept August election results, Ruto tells competitors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has told his competitors to stop giving conditions under which they will accept the outcome of the August Elections.

In an apparent reference to his closest political rival Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, Ruto said politicians should stop taking elections as a matter of life and death and desist from using the word ‘if’ in their commitment to accept results.

“They are yet to do it. I have listened to them carefully and they keep saying they will accept the out of the elections if; but you know you don’t sat that you will accept the results but if it is not the way you thought, you will organize demonstrations, you will swear yourself in or do this and that ,” Ruto said.

“We need to be very clear on that. I am giving you my commitment that I will accept the outcome of election which ever way it goes.”

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party leader further urged his opponents to allow independent institutions to conduct their mandate freely without issuing statements that are deemed as intimidation

“You are saying if in whose judgement? I mean, you should also respect that independent institutions will make their decision and if you have a problem with it, then there are other institutions that would adjudicate. Elections are not a matter of life and death. We need to make elections about choosing the people who can help us deliver on the transformation of our country and progress of our nation without making it a life or death issue,” DP Ruto said.

Ruto made the remarks during a consultative meeting with Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) a day after Odinga committed to accept the outcome of the August General Election on condition that it will be free and fair.

Odinga gave the commitment when he made his presentation at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom, London on Wednesday on the subject of “Kenya’s 2022 elections: Priorities for unity and policy change”.

“If it is free and fair and we win or lose fairly we will accept the results either way so long as it is free and fair,” he said.

The former Prime Minister said his campaign team is closely monitoring steps the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is taking to guarantee credible polls come August 9.

“We have actually pointed out areas of our concern that we want them to address to ensure that the process is free and fair,” he said.

Odinga pointed out that they are hoping that the poll will not be disputed and result in another nullification that will subject Kenyans to a repeat presidential election like was witnessed in 2017.

DP Ruto who spoke at the same venue two weeks ago, committed to accept the outcome of the August 9presidential polls whether or not he wins.

The DP however sought a commitment on the peaceful transfer of the power.

“I can say with a lot of confidence that the last two elections did not have tribal anglings. We largely ran two formations [in 2017], one in NASA and the other in Jubilee that largely represented the face of Kenya on both sides.

The only challenge that came is when our competitors refused to accept the outcome of the elections, organized demonstrations, swore themselves in, did all manners of things and drove the country into violence,” the DP said.

“The undertaking I give as a candidate and I have done it publicly is that William Ruto will accept the outcome of the elections whichever way it goes and I want the other candidates to make the same commitment because they have not and stop being dodgy on this,” he said.

The DP who exuded confidence that he will win the presidential poll on August 9 however raised concerns that his opponents have publicly been declaring that if he wins, President Kenyatta who has already endorsed his political rival Odinga for presidency, will not hand over power to him.