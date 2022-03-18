36 Azimio, Kenya Kwanza bloggers singled out for hate speech – NCIC

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCI) has singled out 36 bloggers affiliated to the Azimio La Umoja Movement and the Kenya Kwanza political groupings for spreading hate speech ahead of the August polls.

The Commission’s Chairperson Samuel Kobia stated that the 36 unnamed bloggers are notorious for spreading hate speech messages across their social media platforms.

“The 36 are closely being monitored and the Commission is currently investigating them with the aim of ensuring that they will be presented in court,” he said.

The Azimio camp is headed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the Kenya Kwanza team is led by Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Kobia, 9 bloggers are already in court to answer to charges of hate speech while the 27 will be presently once the Commission concludes the investigation on them.

“Once the Commission is done, the Commission will make their names public,” Kobia said adding that they will pursue to have their social media accounts suspended.

With three months remaining before Kenyans cast their votes in the high-stake polls, political activities in the county have intensified with political leaders employing the services of bloggers to market their messages or even malign their competitors.

The Commission in February mapped out 25 regions which are potential hot-spot regions for violence before, during and after the polls.