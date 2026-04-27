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Court orders 10-Day Detention of Hate Speech Suspect in viral video

The court also authorised forensic examination of digital evidence, including call data records and financial transactions, as part of efforts to establish the scope of the alleged offences.

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The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has obtained a custodial order to detain a suspect for 10 days as investigations continue into alleged hate speech and ethnic incitement.

Bare Sahara Ahmed is being held at Kilimani Police Station following orders issued by the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Kahawa Law Courts in Nairobi.

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The detention is intended to allow investigators sufficient time to complete inquiries into the case.

The court also authorised forensic examination of digital evidence, including call data records and financial transactions, as part of efforts to establish the scope of the alleged offences.

In a statement, the DCI said the move reflects its commitment to enforcing the law and addressing conduct that threatens national cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

“We urge the public to exercise restraint in their communications and avoid actions that could incite division or hatred,” the investigative agency said.

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