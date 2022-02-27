Connect with us

Capital News
Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul was honoured by the Indian High Commission.

Africa

Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul, popular for videos on Hindi songs, honoured by Indian diplomat

Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul, who along with his sister is very popular for making Instagram videos on Hindi songs, has been honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania.

Paul took to Instagram to share a picture where he says, “I’m so happy being honored by the HIGH COMMISSIONER OF INDIA IN TANZANIA its a pleasure meeting u Sir and thanks to everyone there for being nice with me and I love u my indian supporter without u I wouldn’t be here more to come JAI HIND.”

Kili and his sister Neema Paul share Instagram videos not just on Hindi songs but other Indian languages too.

The duo had also made a video on a very popular song from Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise, Oo Antava which features popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

After receiving the honour from the Indian diplomat, Kili and Neema made a video on a song from Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer 2004 Hindi film Veer-Zaara.

“Old is gold,” he wrote.

