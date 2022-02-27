Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul, popular for videos on Hindi songs, honoured by Indian diplomat

Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul, who along with his sister is very popular for making Instagram videos on Hindi songs, has been honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania.

Paul took to Instagram to share a picture where he says, “I’m so happy being honored by the HIGH COMMISSIONER OF INDIA IN TANZANIA its a pleasure meeting u Sir and thanks to everyone there for being nice with me and I love u my indian supporter without u I wouldn’t be here more to come JAI HIND.”