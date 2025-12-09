Rights defenders demand unconditional release of activists arrested in solidarity protest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — Kenyan human rights defender are calling for the immediate and unconditional release of six activists arrested on Tuesday outside the Tanzanian High Commission in Nairobi during a solidarity protest condemning state repression by President Samia Suluhu’s administration.

The activists—Fredrick Ojiro, Kelvin Morara, Elisha Alam, Julius Kamau, Lichuma, and Shem—were detained after staging what organisers described as a peaceful petitioning exercise calling for accountability over reported killings and disappearances in Tanzania since the disputed October presidential election.

Police officers in uniform and plain clothes moved in shortly after the group began chanting, marching, and holding placards outside the embassy. The activists were handcuffed and taken to Central Police Station.

Vocal Africa CEO Hussein Khalid confirmed that the organisation’s Rapid Response Officer, Fredrick Ojiro, was among those arrested, sharply criticising Kenyan authorities for what he described as a violation of fundamental freedoms.

“VOCAL Africa strongly condemns the arrest of its Rapid Response Officer, Fredrick Ojiro, and five other human rights defenders who were peacefully petitioning the Embassy of Tanzania in Kenya today,” Khalid said.

“We urgently call for the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained, while demanding that the William Ruto administration stop protecting President Samia Suluhu from accountability for these grave human rights violations.”

State repression

The activists had gathered in solidarity with Tanzanians marking Independence Day, demanding justice for those allegedly killed or disappeared during recent political unrest.

“We’re here to express support for the people of Tanzania as they demonstrate against a dictatorship,” activist Geoffrey Mboya said at the scene.

“We are part of the East African Community, and whatever happens in Tanzania affects all of us.”

Moments before his arrest, Ojiro accused Tanzanian authorities of losing legitimacy.

“What happened in Tanzania during the elections was shameful and needs to be condemned by everyone,” he said.

Rights defenders online and several civil society organisations demanded the release of the six, insisting that “activism is not a crime.”

Organisers also confirmed that the demonstration had been formally notified to Kenyan police in advance.

Meanwhile, Tanzania remained tense, with police and military units patrolling major cities ahead of the expected Independence Day protests.

Authorities have banned the demonstrations and cancelled national celebrations, citing security risks and urging citizens to stay indoors. By midday, however, no protests had begun.

Streets in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mbeya, Mwanza, and other cities were unusually quiet, with residents reporting heavy security presence and widespread uncertainty.