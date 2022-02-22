Motorists urged to be careful as heavy rains, flooding affect roads

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – Following a heavy down pour that resulted in the flooding of most roads in Nairobi on Tuesday afternoon, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has urged motorists to drive carefully to avoid accidents.

Through its twitter account the Authority encouraged drivers to switch on their headlights during downpours to avoid hitting pedestrians.

“Increase your visibility by turning on your headlights and watch out for pedestrians when driving in the rain,” NTSA stated.

The flooding was experienced on several highways within and out of the city causing traffic snarl up.

Major traffic was experienced at Mbagathi Highway, Ngong Road, Valley Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road along Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and City Cabanas.

Most motorists blamed the flooding to faulty road designs causing poor drainage.

At Mbagathi Highway, so heavy was the traffic after a huge acacia tree fell just before Riara University blocking the road completely going towards Nairobi City Morgue.

Nairobi Traffic Commandant Joshua Omukuta said various parts of the city have experienced heavy traffic jams following the down pour.

“There was a tree that fell along Raila Odinga Road, and this had an effect on that and other roads. It has however been cleared now,” he told Capital FM News on telephone.

The Kenya Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a forecast for enhanced rainfall over the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, Central and South Rift Valley, the Northwest, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County) and the Southeastern lowlands.

The forecast for March-April-May (MAM) 2022 “Long-Rains” Season also predicted near average rainfall over Northeastern and the Coastal regions.

The peak of the rains is expected to be in the month of April for most regions except over the Coastal Strip where the peak is expected during the month of May.

The Met department further cautioned that some areas will likely experience rainfall above the long-term average amounts (above normal) for the season.

They include Siaya, Kisumu, Kisii, Uasin Gishu, West Pokot, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.