Lusaka ditches Jubilee party for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 16 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has ditched the ruling Jubilee Party and returned to FORD-Kenya which he hopes to use to reclaim the Bungoma gubernatorial seat that he lost in the 2017 General Election.

Lusaka returned to Ford-Kenya fold following his recent dalliance with its party leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

A source close to Lusaka confirmed to Capital News that the Speaker had indeed defected.

“Yes, he has always been in FORD Kenya because that is where he belongs,” the source said.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati who was elected under the FORD Kenya ticket in 2017 has since severed ties with Wetangula and joined the Democratic Action Party-Kenya associated with Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Wangamati won the seat on Ford Kenya ticket after garnering 197,422 votes while Lusaka, who ran on the Jubilee Party ticket, came close second with 175,929 votes.

But Wetang’ula has vowed to teach Governor Wangamati a lesson and has openly vowed to support Lusaka for the County’s top job.

Lusaka has since mended fences with Wetang’ula after their differences which scuttled his chances of his re-election in 2017.

Lusaka has reactivated his political networks across the county and over the weekends, he attends funerals and other public events to get in touch with the people.

Wetangula in January 2022 joined forces with Deputy President William Ruto and formed the Kenya Kwanza Alliance which also comprises Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi.

The trio have in recent months intensified their countrywide campaigns popularizing their alliance as they seek for votes.