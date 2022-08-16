Connect with us

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina. / Moses Muoki

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza to hold inaugural meeting of elected leaders Wednesday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance is set to have its inaugural meeting of elected leaders in the just concluded general election that will bring together governors, Members of the National Assembly, Women Representatives and Senators on Wednesday.

In a statement to newsrooms, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina stated that the meeting will take place at the Deputy President’s Residence in Karen.

“The President-Elect His Excellency Dr. William Ruto together with Deputy President Elect, His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua hereby invite the following categories of newly elected leaders to the First Caucus of Leaders elected to serve at the Senate, the National Assembly and all elected Governors. This Caucus will be convened at the Deputy President’s residence on Wednesday 17th August 2022 at 9:00AM,” Maina stated.

She further pointed out that President Elect William Ruto together with the Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua will soon convene a Regional inaugural caucus meeting for all members of the county Assembly Elected through the political parties of the Kenya kwanza coalition.

The meeting comes a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Ruto as the President Elect.

William Ruto is set to control the Senate after bagging a majority of the seats across the country in the just concluded polls.

 24 senators were elected under Kenya Kwanza compared to 23 of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya under the stewardship of Raila Odinga.

Azimio la Umjoa has a majority in the National Assembly with 162 members compared to Kenya Kwanza which has 159 members.

 None of the coalitions commands an absolute majority of 180 members yet with 12 nominated seats still vacant and 4 elections having been postponed.

On single-party membership, Ruto’s UDA carried the day in the National Assembly with 137 members with Raila’s ODM coming second at 85. The two are followed by ruling party Jubilee with 28 MPs and Wiper with 24.

 UDA will therefore get a majority of the 12 nominated MP slots.

Ruto was declared President-Elect after sailing past the ‘50 per cent plus one’ constitutional threshold that requires a winner in a presidential election to garner 50 per cent of votes cast and an additional vote to avoid a runoff.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate garnered 7,176,141 (50.49 per cent) votes beating his closest challenger, Azimio’s Raila Odinga, who managed 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).

Odinga, a veteran opposition leader, was making his fifth stab with the backing of the ruling Jubilee Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, who addressed the nation at 6pm, three hours after an earlier slated time, said Ruto also garnered 25 per cent of votes in twenty-four counties in line with the requirement to secure the threshold in half of the counties.

The two other presidential candidates — Agano Party’s David Mwaure and Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah — garnered 31,987 (0.23 per cent) and 61,969 (0.44 per cent) respectively.

The declaration of Ruto as President-Elect was made by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after a nearly 6-day tallying exercise at the National Tallying Center at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

Of the 47 counties, the leader of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance garnered over 25 per cent of the vote in 39 counties.

Chebukati who said he had been intimidated and harassed said two of his commissioners — Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye — were injured. He said Hussein Marjan had also sustained injuries form skirmishes at the National Tallying Center.

“I have a job to do and I will do it,” he said.

