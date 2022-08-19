Connect with us

Ruto meets Mwangaza. /COURTESY

Kenya

Meru Governor-elect Kawira Mwangaza joins Kenya Kwanza

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Meru County Governor Elect Kawira Mwangaza has committed to work with Kenya Kwanza Alliance, after meeting the President Elect William Ruto.

Mwangaza who was elected on an independent ticket was received by Ruto at his
Karen office in Nairobi County, on Friday.

She was in the company of her husband Murega Baichu, and the Meru Deputy Governor elect Isaac Mutuma.

“Thank you Meru County Governor-elect Kawira Mwangaza for choosing to work with Kenya Kwanza to drive Meru and Kenya forward,” Ruto stated.

Mwangaza floored the incumbent Kiraitu Murungi and Senator Mithika Linturi, effectively sending them home after dominating local politics for years.

She garnered 209,148 votes with Linturi coming in second with 183,859 votes.

Kiraitu was a distant third with 110,814 votes.

In this article:
