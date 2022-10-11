Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
An aerial view of National Assembly chambers/National Assembly

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs approve House Business Committee Members

House Speaker Moses Wetangula directed the Committee to retreat to prepare Wednesday’s morning order paper and business for subsequent days.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 — The National Assembly on Tuesday approved its House Business Committee members.

House Speaker Moses Wetangula directed the Committee to retreat to prepare Wednesday’s morning order paper and business for subsequent days.

The Committee which is chaired by the House Speaker is charged with planning business to be transacted by the House without which Parliament is paralyzed.

Samuel Chepkonga (Ainabkoi), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua Woman Representative), Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya) will be representing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance will be represented by Robert Mbui (Kathiani), TJ Kajwang (Ruaraka), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Sarah Korere (Laikipia North) and Joshua Mbithi (Masinga).

The nine will join Speaker Wetangula,  Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), and his Minority Whip Junet Mohammed (Suna East).

The 21-member team is expected to adopt the proposed membership to the Committee on Appointment which will be charged with vetting President William Ruto’s Cabinet Nominees as well as the Attorney General nominee Justin Muturi.

According to the timeline provided by the Speaker, the National Assembly has a deadline of November 3 to approve the Cabinet Secretary nominees and Muturi, immediate former Speaker.

Wetangula had earlier directed that the report on Cabinet nominees vetting be tabled on or before October 27 so that Parliament can debate and ultimately approve or reject some or all the names as envisaged in law.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Blow to Azimio as Wetangula rules Kenya Kwanza is Majority in Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula has ruled that Kenya Kwanza is the Majority Party in the House,...

5 days ago

Kenya

MPs to shield Hustlers’ Kitty from pitfalls of similar funds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Members of the National Assembly have opened a new battlefront in the disbursement and management of the proposed Hustlers’...

5 days ago

Kenya

President Ruto follows in Uhuru’s footsteps, enlists female Aide-de-Camp

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – President William Ruto has become only the second Kenyan Head of State to have an assistant female Aide-de-Camp after...

October 3, 2022

Kenya

MP Waluke exudes confidence he will be chosen to be PSC commissioner

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke has exuded confidence that the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party will...

October 3, 2022

Kenya

President Ruto chairs second Cabinet meeting with outgoing Uhuru Ministers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – President William Ruto on Monday chaired the second cabinet meeting with outgoing Cabinet Secretaries, in State house Nairobi. Among Cabinet...

October 3, 2022

Drought Mitigation

Ruto discusses drought response with development partners

President Ruto also received an update from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Kenya’s drought response at State House,...

September 28, 2022

Kenya

Cabinet nominees express gratitude to President William Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Some of the individuals nominated to the Cabinet have taken to social media to express their gratitude to President...

September 28, 2022

Kenya

Ken Ngondi cleared to contest for Nairobi County Assembly Speaker post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – The Azimio One Kenya Coalition party has fronted Ken Ngondi as their candidate for the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker...

September 26, 2022