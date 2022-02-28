Marjan, Aura among five shortlisted to fill IEBC CEO post

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marjan Marjan is among five candidates shortlisted to be interviewed for the post which has been vacant since the following the exit of Ezra Chiloba.

Others who have been shortlisted include Electoral and Governance Expert Zephania Aura, IEBC Mombasa County Election Manager Nancy Kariuki, George Michugu, and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development Director Joel Mabonga.

The IEBC stated that the shortlisted candidates are supposed to face the interviewing panel on Tuesday next week.

Before sacking, Chiloba was sent on leave in April 2018 to pave way for an audit of the procurement for election materials.

The electoral agency, chaired by Wafula Chebukati, received applications from 511 Kenyans.

The Commission has further listed 10 applicants for the post of Deputy Commission CEO, including Naisiae Paloshe Tobiko who has worked in various capacities at the polls agency.

Others include Roble Nunoi, Obadiah Ketiany, Nelly Illongo, Joyce Ekuam, Fredrick Ogalo, Simon Cheruiyot, Ruth Kulundu, John Mwangi.

The IEBC says the shortlisted candidates are supposed to face the interviewing panel on Wednesday next week.