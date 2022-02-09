Dalmas Otieno quits SRC job to join Migori gubernatorial race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 — Dalmas Otieno, the Vice-Chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, has resigned from the position to contest for the Migori gubernatorial position.

In a notice addressed to SRC Chairperson Lyn Mengich, Otieno, 76, thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for granting him an opportunity to serve Kenyans.

“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity granted to me by H. E. the President to serve the people of Kenya as Vice-Chairperson, Salaries and Remuneration Commission,” he said.

Born in 1945, Otieno was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Rongo in 1988, serving as Minister for Industrialization from 1988 to 1991.

Later that year, he served as Minister of Labour and Human Resource Development and Minister of Transport from to 1996.

He joined the main opposition candidate in the 2007 presidential election Raila Odinga and successfully run for Member of Parliament for Rongo.

In 2014, Dalmas unsuccessfully tried to create his own political outfit named Kalausi to rival the ODM party in what he termed as a quest to liberate the people of South Nyanza.

He unsuccessfully vied for Rongo MP in 2017 as an independent candidate.