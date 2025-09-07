President Ruto mourns Dalmas Otieno as a visionary leader

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President William Ruto has lauded former Rongo Member of Parliament, the late Dalmas Otieno as a visionary leader whose ideas and leadership will continue to shape generations.

In his condolence message, the head of state stated that Otieno served the nation with honour, integrity, and distinction.

He was sharp, progressive, and industrious. His passing is a great loss to our country. May God grant his family, friends and people of Rongo strength at this difficult time,” he stated.

According to his family, Otieno passed away on Sunday in Nairobi at his Karen home following pressure related complications

Born in 1945, Dalmas Otieno carved out a long and distinguished career in Kenyan public service.

He first entered national politics in 1988 when he was elected Member of Parliament for Rongo Constituency.

Though he lost the seat in the 1997 and 2002 general elections, he made a political comeback in 2007 on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

During the Grand Coalition Government, he served as Minister of State for Public Service, appointed by then-President Mwai Kibaki on the recommendation of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In 2014, Dalmas Otieno parted ways with ODM and attempted to establish an independent political movement aimed at reducing the party’s dominance in Luo Nyanza.

However, the initiative eventually lost momentum.

The family is currently meeting in Nairobi and is expected to release a detailed statement on his passing in due course.