Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Dalmas Otieno as a visionary leader

In his condolence message, the head of state stated that Otieno served the nation  with honour, integrity, and distinction.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President William Ruto has lauded former Rongo Member of Parliament, the late Dalmas Otieno as a visionary leader whose ideas and leadership will continue to shape generations.

In his condolence message, the head of state stated that Otieno served the nation  with honour, integrity, and distinction.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He was sharp, progressive, and industrious. His passing is a great loss to our country. May God grant his family, friends and people of Rongo strength at this difficult time,” he stated.

According to his family, Otieno passed away on Sunday in Nairobi at his Karen home following pressure related complications

Born in 1945, Dalmas Otieno carved out a long and distinguished career in Kenyan public service.

He first entered national politics in 1988 when he was elected Member of Parliament for Rongo Constituency.

Though he lost the seat in the 1997 and 2002 general elections, he made a political comeback in 2007 on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

During the Grand Coalition Government, he served as Minister of State for Public Service, appointed by then-President Mwai Kibaki on the recommendation of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In 2014, Dalmas Otieno parted ways with ODM and attempted to establish an independent political movement aimed at reducing the party’s dominance in Luo Nyanza.

However, the initiative eventually lost momentum.

The family is currently meeting in Nairobi and is expected to release a detailed statement on his passing in due course.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula mourns Dalmas Otieno as a principled leader

Wetangula lauded Otieno’s calm demeanor, intellect, and ability to bridge divides.

30 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno is dead

According to his family, he passed away on Sunday in Nairobi.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MCK defends LSK president Faith Odhiambo following media attacks

MCK described the criticism as unfair and in bad faith, urging journalists to allow Odhiambo and other appointees to serve before passing judgment.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Affirms Opposition’s Unity in Push Against President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated that the Opposition remains united in its efforts to remove President William...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Settles on Leonard Muriuki for Mbeere North By-Election

Muriuki is expected to receive his official nomination certificate next week as the ruling party moves to consolidate support in the constituency.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Migori leaders renew calls for State Lodge construction in region

The proposal, initially fronted by former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga, is rapidly gaining support from local leaders

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto in Ethiopia for second Africa Climate Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President William Ruto is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS). Kenya hosted the inaugural...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Strikes Major Blow to Nairobi’s Illicit Brew Cartels in Kawangware Raid

Authorities found over 50 active brewing drums, 450 drums each holding 200 liters of illicit alcohol, and 300 bags of molasses, each weighing 50...

5 hours ago