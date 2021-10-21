In hot soup: Obado and his 4 children charged afresh in Sh73mn graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado, four of his children and other accused persons were on Thursday charged afresh in a Sh73 million corruption case. Obado and his co accused pleaded not guilty before trial Magistrate Lawrence Mogambi and were placed on their previous bond and cash bail terms to await trial. The court had on Tuesday allowed the prosecution to amend the charge sheet and adduce new evidence against the accused. However, the application for amendments was opposed by some of the accused represented by George Kithi on grounds that it amounts to a violation of their constitutional rights. The lawyers said that during the pretrial conference, the prosecution made a disclosure of evidence and documents to be relied upon during the trial. They said that by seeking to amend the charge sheet and adduce new evidence is an ambush and an unfair administration of justice. The matter will be mentioned on November 8 when the court will give direction as to the hearing date. Obado, who was charged alongside his four children in the Sh73 million scandal at Migori County, was released on Sh8.7 million cash bail or alternative Sh20 million bond. The Obado’s were charged alongside county officials and suppliers, all facing charges of gross misappropriation of public funds after Ethics and Anti Corruption Court established that upon payment from County Government accounts, various companies transferred a total of Sh73 million to the Governor and his four children as kickbacks. They all deny the charges. According to the anti-graft body, the monies in question were spent on tuition fees for his children, purchasing 2 high-end vehicles and residential property in Loresho Ridge Nairobi. But even as Governor Obado awaits his case whose pre-trial is scheduled for September 21, Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement party has already asked Migori County Assembly members to initiate an impeachment motion against him. “Due to corruption charges leveled against Governor Obado and the decision by the court to bar him from accessing his office, the party in consultations with County MCAs has resolved to have a motion of impeachment against the Governor initiated immediately,” ODM said Tuesday. Besides the corruption charges, Obado is facing a murder charge stemming from the killing of his lover Sharon Otieno who was murdered while pregnant. He denies the charge and is out on bond. But it is the corruption charges that seem to have complicated matters for the county chief, whose impeachment motion has high chances of approval. ODM said it wants him impeached for his Deputy Nelson Mahanga to take over and continue serving the people of Migori.