Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno is dead

According to his family, he passed away on Sunday in Nairobi.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 7 – Veteran politician and former Cabinet Minister Dalmas Otieno Anyango has died.

According to his family, he passed away on Sunday in Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Born in 1945, Dalmas Otieno carved out a long and distinguished career in Kenyan public service.

He first entered national politics in 1988 when he was elected Member of Parliament for Rongo Constituency.

Though he lost the seat in the 1997 and 2002 general elections, he made a political comeback in 2007 on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

During the Grand Coalition Government, he served as Minister of State for Public Service, appointed by then-President Mwai Kibaki on the recommendation of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In 2014, Dalmas Otieno parted ways with ODM and attempted to establish an independent political movement aimed at reducing the party’s dominance in Luo Nyanza.

However, the initiative eventually lost momentum.

The family is currently meeting in Nairobi and is expected to release a detailed statement on his passing in due course.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

MCK defends LSK president Faith Odhiambo following media attacks

MCK described the criticism as unfair and in bad faith, urging journalists to allow Odhiambo and other appointees to serve before passing judgment.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Affirms Opposition’s Unity in Push Against President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated that the Opposition remains united in its efforts to remove President William...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Settles on Leonard Muriuki for Mbeere North By-Election

Muriuki is expected to receive his official nomination certificate next week as the ruling party moves to consolidate support in the constituency.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Migori leaders renew calls for State Lodge construction in region

The proposal, initially fronted by former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga, is rapidly gaining support from local leaders

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto in Ethiopia for second Africa Climate Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President William Ruto is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS). Kenya hosted the inaugural...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Strikes Major Blow to Nairobi’s Illicit Brew Cartels in Kawangware Raid

Authorities found over 50 active brewing drums, 450 drums each holding 200 liters of illicit alcohol, and 300 bags of molasses, each weighing 50...

5 hours ago

Kenya

I’ll give you back your country, Maraga’s 2027 promise

Maraga, the ex-Chief Justice who nullified a presidential election, now seeks the presidency with a bold promise.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaii Republic Unveils Café NBO, Its New Cultural Tea Hub in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya,Sep 7 – Chaii Republic, the global tea café brand redefining how the world experiences tea, has expanded its footprint in Kenya with...

12 hours ago