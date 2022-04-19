Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

County News

Drama, chaos mar the release of ODM nomination results in Migori

Published

MIGORI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Drama and chaos marred the release of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nominations results in Migori County as women representative aspirant Fatuma Mohammed stormed the tallying Centre.

During the announcements at Migori Teachers College Fatuma protested against her competitor Denittah Gati for using dubious means to clinch the party ticket.

Fatuma claimed that the result showed she had led in almost all the polling centres in Migori contrary to what they were to announce at the tallying centre.

She said that the party has been rigging her out for the last 15 years and she has been using her resources to campaign and promote the party ideologies and policies.

According to Fatuma, she has been winning all the online opinion polls conducted by the party and she wondered why consensus was not used in her case.

She demanded a fresh recount of the votes saying she was unfairly being rigged out.

She said that her rival Denittah Gati had used the money to rig herself in and be declared the winner contrary to how the votes were counted.

She wants the ODM leader Raila Odinga to intervene and handle the matter and she is declared the winner

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Telcos to blame for inaccuracies in SIM card registration – Chiloba

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Communication Authority of Kenya Director General Ezra Chiloba  has blamed mobile service providers for the inaccuracies in SIM card...

17 mins ago

Kenya

IEBC to oversee Children Assembly elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Children in Nairobi County are set to hold the Children Assembly on Tuesday to air their views on issues...

23 mins ago

Kenya

Gadgets used in nominations not configured to favor any aspirant – ODM  

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Elections Board (NEB) has assured Kisumu County aspirants in various seats that the...

31 mins ago

Kenya

3 suspects arrested over flogging of elderly woman and son due in court

Nairobi, Kenya, April 19 – Police have arrested three suspects following a viral video where an elderly woman and a young man believed to...

46 mins ago

Kenya

Fuel supply restored in all parts of the country – CS Juma

Nairobi, Kenya, April 19- Energy Cabinet secretary Monica Juma says fuel supply has been restored in all parts of the country following weeks of...

49 mins ago

County News

Why 16 counties are facing drought in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – The Government has warned that the drought situation is worsening in 16 of the 23 Arid and Semi-Arid Lands...

18 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Plans to rig elections is just propaganda by politicians: Matiang’i

Nairobi, Kenya April 18- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has assured Kenyans that security agencies will not interfere with the upcoming August 9 polls....

22 hours ago

County News

Political incitement and high illiteracy levels among locals to blame for conflicts in the Rift: Matiang’i

Nairobi, Kenya, April 18- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has attributed the recurring conflicts in parts of the Rift Valley region to poor leadership,...

22 hours ago