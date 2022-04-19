Drama, chaos mar the release of ODM nomination results in Migori

MIGORI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Drama and chaos marred the release of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nominations results in Migori County as women representative aspirant Fatuma Mohammed stormed the tallying Centre.

During the announcements at Migori Teachers College Fatuma protested against her competitor Denittah Gati for using dubious means to clinch the party ticket.

Fatuma claimed that the result showed she had led in almost all the polling centres in Migori contrary to what they were to announce at the tallying centre.



She said that the party has been rigging her out for the last 15 years and she has been using her resources to campaign and promote the party ideologies and policies.



According to Fatuma, she has been winning all the online opinion polls conducted by the party and she wondered why consensus was not used in her case.



She demanded a fresh recount of the votes saying she was unfairly being rigged out.



She said that her rival Denittah Gati had used the money to rig herself in and be declared the winner contrary to how the votes were counted.



She wants the ODM leader Raila Odinga to intervene and handle the matter and she is declared the winner



