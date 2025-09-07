Wetangula mourns Dalmas Otieno as a principled leader

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has mourned former Cabinet Minister and long-serving legislator the late Dalmas Otieno, describing him as a principled leader who devoted his life to public service.

In a statement, Wetangula said he received the news of Otieno’s passing with deep sorrow, hailing him as a statesman who left a lasting mark on Kenya’s political and socio-economic landscape.

“I have learnt with deep sorrow of the passing on of Hon. Dalmas Otieno, a distinguished leader, seasoned legislator, and statesman whose contribution to Kenya’s political and socio-economic landscape will be fondly remembered,” the Speaker said.

Wetangula lauded Otieno’s calm demeanor, intellect, and ability to bridge divides, qualities he said made him a voice of reason and an example of principled leadership.

“On behalf of the National Assembly and indeed the entire Parliament fraternity, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Rongo Constituency, who for many years entrusted him with leadership. Kenya has lost a true son who dedicated his life to public service, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” he added.

Otieno, who served as Cabinet Minister and represented Rongo Constituency for several years, died Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Wetangula urged his family and friends to find strength in faith during this difficult time, quoting Psalm 34:18: “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.”