Capital News
County News

KCSE student in Migori commits suicide

Published

MIGORI, Kenya, Feb 28 – A candidate at Ranen Adventist Secondary School in Migori County has committed suicide in the school’s store.

The body of the student, an orphan, was found dangling after he used a manila rope to hang on the rafters of the store’s roof.

Awendo sub-county commissioner Mercy Wamalwa confirmed the incident saying the body was taken to a local mortuary and police have launched investigations.

Wamalwa stated that the motive is not clear since no suicide note was left behind.

The student was supposed to sit for this year’s national examinations next month.

