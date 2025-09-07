Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi, Wetangula Mourn Dalmas Otieno as a Distinguished Statesman

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula have paid glowing tribute to former Rongo MP and Cabinet Minister Dalmas Otieno, describing him as a remarkable leader and statesman whose service left a lasting legacy.Otieno, who represented Rongo Constituency for several years and also served in Cabinet, died on Sunday afternoon.

In his condolence message, Mudavadi said Kenya had lost a devoted public servant whose diligence and integrity shaped national leadership.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Kenya has lost a remarkable leader in the passing of Hon. Dalmas Otieno, a statesman whose devotion to public service left a lasting mark on our nation,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime CS recalled serving alongside him in Cabinet, where he said he witnessed unmatched commitment, discipline, and passion for the progress of our country.

“His work ethic and sense of duty set an example for many of us in leadership.Otieno’s legacy of service, humility, and patriotism will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Speaker Wetang’ula also mourned Otieno as a distinguished leader whose calmness and intellect made him a unifying figure.

“I have learnt with deep sorrow of the passing on of Hon. Dalmas Otieno, a distinguished leader, seasoned legislator, and statesman whose contribution to Kenya’s political and socio-economic landscape will be fondly remembered,” Wetang’ula said.

He described Otieno as a voice of reason and an example of principled leadership whose devotion to the people of Rongo Constituency and the nation at large earned him respect across the political divide.

“On behalf of the National Assembly and indeed the entire Parliament fraternity, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Rongo Constituency, who for many years entrusted him with leadership,” he stated.

His political career took off in 1988 when he was elected Member of Parliament for Rongo on a KANU ticket.

President Daniel arap Moi appointed him Minister for Industrialisation, and he later held the Labour and Human Resource Development and Transport and Communications dockets.

During the 1990s transition to multiparty democracy, Otieno was part of the Inter-Parties Parliamentary Group (IPPG), playing a key role in shaping reforms that opened Kenya’s democratic space.

Otieno returned to Parliament in 2007 on an ODM ticket and was appointed Minister of State for Public Service in the Grand Coalition Government.

He spearheaded civil service reforms, including digitisation of government functions and laying foundations for the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

He retained his seat in 2013 but later broke away to form the ‘Kalausi’ movement which sought to reform political leadership in South Nyanza.

Though bold, the move cost him politically and he lost his seat in 2017.

In later years, he served as a member of the SRC before resigning in 2022 to contest the Migori governorship on a Jubilee ticket, a bid that was unsuccessful.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto and Barbados PM Mottley urge UNSC to give urgent guidance on future of Haiti MSS mission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President William Ruto and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley have urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to urgently...

34 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Policeman shoots dead 2 bodaboda riders in Thika road accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – A police officer has shot death two motorcycle riders in a confrontation near Makongeni police station in Thika Town...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns Dalmas Otieno as a visionary leader

In his condolence message, the head of state stated that Otieno served the nation  with honour, integrity, and distinction.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula mourns Dalmas Otieno as a principled leader

Wetangula lauded Otieno’s calm demeanor, intellect, and ability to bridge divides.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno is dead

According to his family, he passed away on Sunday in Nairobi.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MCK defends LSK president Faith Odhiambo following media attacks

MCK described the criticism as unfair and in bad faith, urging journalists to allow Odhiambo and other appointees to serve before passing judgment.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Affirms Opposition’s Unity in Push Against President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated that the Opposition remains united in its efforts to remove President William...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Settles on Leonard Muriuki for Mbeere North By-Election

Muriuki is expected to receive his official nomination certificate next week as the ruling party moves to consolidate support in the constituency.

7 hours ago