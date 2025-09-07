Mudavadi, Wetangula Mourn Dalmas Otieno as a Distinguished Statesman

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula have paid glowing tribute to former Rongo MP and Cabinet Minister Dalmas Otieno, describing him as a remarkable leader and statesman whose service left a lasting legacy.Otieno, who represented Rongo Constituency for several years and also served in Cabinet, died on Sunday afternoon.

In his condolence message, Mudavadi said Kenya had lost a devoted public servant whose diligence and integrity shaped national leadership.

“Kenya has lost a remarkable leader in the passing of Hon. Dalmas Otieno, a statesman whose devotion to public service left a lasting mark on our nation,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime CS recalled serving alongside him in Cabinet, where he said he witnessed unmatched commitment, discipline, and passion for the progress of our country.

“His work ethic and sense of duty set an example for many of us in leadership.Otieno’s legacy of service, humility, and patriotism will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Speaker Wetang’ula also mourned Otieno as a distinguished leader whose calmness and intellect made him a unifying figure.

“I have learnt with deep sorrow of the passing on of Hon. Dalmas Otieno, a distinguished leader, seasoned legislator, and statesman whose contribution to Kenya’s political and socio-economic landscape will be fondly remembered,” Wetang’ula said.

He described Otieno as a voice of reason and an example of principled leadership whose devotion to the people of Rongo Constituency and the nation at large earned him respect across the political divide.

“On behalf of the National Assembly and indeed the entire Parliament fraternity, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Rongo Constituency, who for many years entrusted him with leadership,” he stated.

His political career took off in 1988 when he was elected Member of Parliament for Rongo on a KANU ticket.

President Daniel arap Moi appointed him Minister for Industrialisation, and he later held the Labour and Human Resource Development and Transport and Communications dockets.

During the 1990s transition to multiparty democracy, Otieno was part of the Inter-Parties Parliamentary Group (IPPG), playing a key role in shaping reforms that opened Kenya’s democratic space.

Otieno returned to Parliament in 2007 on an ODM ticket and was appointed Minister of State for Public Service in the Grand Coalition Government.

He spearheaded civil service reforms, including digitisation of government functions and laying foundations for the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

He retained his seat in 2013 but later broke away to form the ‘Kalausi’ movement which sought to reform political leadership in South Nyanza.

Though bold, the move cost him politically and he lost his seat in 2017.

In later years, he served as a member of the SRC before resigning in 2022 to contest the Migori governorship on a Jubilee ticket, a bid that was unsuccessful.