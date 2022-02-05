Kenya
Court allows KRA to verify 82 containers allegedly loaded with imported black tea
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — Authorities have raised an alarm following the increased incidences of defilement in Makueni county in recent weeks. At least...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 4 – Police have arrested two suspects masquerading as officials of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Nairobi. According to...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — A court in Eldama Ravine has sentenced a man to 15 years imprisonment for defilement. The Office of the...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — A man who attempted to defile a 13-year-old girl as she headed to school was arraigned at the Makindu...
Kenya
NAROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has unveiled its communications team which is behind the daily updates on social...
crime
Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 31 – A man has lost approximately Sh596,000 after he was drugged by a woman, he met at a high-end club...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Police have arrested a man in Kaminon village, Nandi County who slashed his brother to death over a...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — The body of a seven-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday has been recovered in Nairobi’s Dagoretti area after...