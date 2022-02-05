Connect with us

A Mombasa court allowed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) 100 percent inspection of 82 suspicious containers allegedly loaded with imported black tea at Mombasa port in February 2022.

Kenya

Court allows KRA to verify 82 containers allegedly loaded with imported black tea

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 5- A Mombasa court has allowed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) 100 percent inspection of 82 suspicious containers allegedly loaded with imported black tea at Mombasa port.
According to KRA, the 82 forty-foot containers which were declared as black tea from Iran and Vietnam, were imported by Cup of Joe Limited between April and June 2021.
KRA said in a statement Friday that High Court Judge John Mativo has ordered the verification the containers detained by KRA following advice by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) on suspicion that the shipment is subject to criminal investigation for various offenses.
“The offenses include the financing of terrorism, irregular importation, concealment and misdeclaration,” KRA said.
The company has sought judicial review of KRA’s decision not to release the containers.
The verification is taking place at the Regional Logistics Container Freight Station (CFS), Miritini, according to KRA.

