DCI Arrests Ex-Tigania East MP in Sh56 Million Property Fraud Probe

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jun 9- A former Member of Parliament and ex-chairman of a state agency has been arrested over an alleged Sh56 million land fraud scheme that left dozens of investors counting losses after being promised plots and greenhouse projects that never materialized.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters’ Land Fraud Investigations Unit have apprehended Josphat Gichuge Mwirabua, popularly known as Kabeabea, a former Tigania East MP and former chairman of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority, over allegations of obtaining millions of shillings from unsuspecting land buyers through false pretences.

According to the DCI, the suspect is accused of orchestrating two separate land-related schemes through Diamond Property Merchants (DPM) Ltd, resulting in losses exceeding Sh56 million.

The scandal first came to light when a complainant revealed that in 2016, he and several other investors purchased plots measuring 50 by 100 feet from Diamond Property Merchants (DPM) Ltd.

“Each investor entered into individual agreements with DPM Ltd and made their payments directly to the company’s bank accounts,” DCI said.

The victims are said to have paid a combined Sh16.4 million, believing they had secured ownership of the plot.

However, they later discovered that the land had been transferred to other individuals without their knowledge, while subdivision of the property was carried out without their consent.

The matter was reported to investigators, whose findings were subsequently forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The DPP approved charges of obtaining money by false pretences against the suspect.

In a second and larger case, complainants told investigators that Diamond Property Merchants advertised parcels of land in Kajiado that were to be developed with greenhouse farming infrastructure.

Enticed by the investment opportunity, the buyers paid a total of Sh40.14 million.

However, investigators found that the promised title deeds were never transferred to the investors and the proposed greenhouses were never installed.

Following investigations, the DPP approved charges in the matter.

When summoned to appear before court, the suspect allegedly failed to honour the summons, prompting the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kajiado to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives tracked him down and arrested him on the strength of the warrant.

The former legislator is currently in custody undergoing processing and is expected to be arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts before being transferred to Kajiado, where the arrest warrant remains in force.

The arrest marks one of the latest high-profile crackdowns by the DCI’s Land Fraud Investigations Unit as authorities intensify efforts to combat fraudulent land deals that continue to cost Kenyans millions of shillings annually.

Investigators have urged members of the public to conduct thorough due diligence before investing in property, warning that fraudsters continue to exploit the lucrative real estate sector through fake ownership claims, double allocations and unfulfilled development promises.