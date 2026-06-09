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The DCI said officers recovered suspected cannabis sativa concealed in household items, including a bluish basin and a black polythene bag, along with equipment commonly associated with drug packaging and distribution/DCI

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Serbian, Tanzanian among 4 arrested in Nairobi anti-narcotics raid

DCI arrested the suspects following a raid on an apartment in Nairobi where they recovered suspected cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 — Anti-narcotics detectives have arrested four suspects, including a Serbian man and a Tanzanian woman, in a targeted intelligence-led raid at a Nairobi apartment.

The operation, carried out by officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit under the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), took place at Denluck Apartments at around 7.30pm following what investigators described as “credible intelligence” on suspected narcotics distribution activities.

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Those arrested include Gabriel Moses Mathai (26), Gerald Otieno (28), Danilo Pejevic, a 25-year-old Serbian, and Lukundo Samuel Sikombe, a 25-year-old Tanzanian.

The DCI said officers recovered suspected cannabis sativa concealed in household items, including a bluish basin and a black polythene bag, along with equipment commonly associated with drug packaging and distribution.

These included a weighing scale, scissors, lighters, rolling papers, a crusher, and assorted packaging materials such as small envelopes.

“During the operation, detectives recovered quantities of suspected cannabis sativa in the form of greenish dry plant material concealed in a bluish basin and a black polythene bag,” the DCI said.

Investigators said the items suggested more than simple possession, pointing instead to a coordinated distribution setup operating within a residential unit.

The suspects are being held at Muthaiga Police Station pending completion of investigations and possible arraignment in court.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to dismantling narcotics networks and urged members of the public to continue sharing intelligence, saying community cooperation remains central to disrupting drug trafficking operations.

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