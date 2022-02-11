Connect with us

Capital News
Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi /CFM

Kenya

3 land registrars charged alongside ex-NLC chair Swazuri over graft acquitted

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – Three land registrars who were charged alongside former National Lands Commission (NLC) chairman Mohammed Swazuri have been acquitted.

The trio, Caroline Nabalago, Peter Nganga and Gladys Mwikali were released from the corruption case after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji withdrew charges against them.

Anti-corruption Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi allowed the application by the DPP and ordered that the cash bail and passports that were deposited by the accused be released to them.

Their defense lawyer Levi Munyeri said he will pursue the matter to ensure his clients are reinstated to work.

Comments
