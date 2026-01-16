EACC hunts 2 more suspects in Sh348.9mn Homa Bay graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has called on two remaining suspects in the Sh348.9 million Homa Bay County graft case to voluntarily surrender to authorities following the arrest of four key suspects linked to the alleged tender fraud.

In a statement issued on Friday, the anti-graft agency urged Roseline Anyango Odhiambo, the former Homa Bay County Executive Committee Member for Lands, and Daniel Odhiambo Kaudo, the former Clerk of the Homa Bay County Assembly, to present themselves at Homa Bay Police Station or any EACC office to facilitate the conclusion of investigations and the charging process.

“EACC calls on the remaining suspects in the KES 348 million Homa Bay County graft case, Roseline Anyango Odhiambo, former CEC Lands, and Daniel Odhiambo Kaudo, former Clerk of Homa Bay County, to surrender at Homa Bay Police Station or any EACC office,” the commission said.

The agency said it is actively pursuing the two suspects, who are alleged to have gone into hiding following the arrest of four of their co-accused.

EACC warned that failure by the duo to surrender voluntarily will compel the commission to seek arrest warrants from the courts to secure their appearance.

4 arrests

The call comes hours after EACC detectives arrested Faith Adhiambo Apuko, the former acting clerk of the Homa Bay County Assembly; Patrick Tonui, a former quantity surveyor at the State Department of Public Works who served as the project manager; and Hartland Enterprises Limited directors James Mumali Oyukah and Mary Pauline Oduor over their alleged roles in the fraudulent procurement scheme.

According to investigators, the case stems from irregularities in the award of Tender No. HBCA/T/W6/2018–2019 for the construction of the Homa Bay County Assembly office block.

The tender was allegedly awarded to a company linked to county government employees, raising red flags over conflict of interest, abuse of office, and violations of public procurement laws.

Earlier, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed receipt of an inquiry file from the EACC detailing the findings of the investigation.

In a statement dated January 16, 2026, the ODPP said that after reviewing the file and exercising powers under Article 157 of the Constitution, the Director of Public Prosecutions approved charges against the suspects.

The suspects are expected to face multiple charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, including abuse of office, wilful failure to comply with procurement laws, conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Both the ODPP and the EACC reiterated their commitment to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding public resources, vowing to pursue all suspects involved in the case to ensure accountability.