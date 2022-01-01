Top stories
How the world ushered in New Year 2022
BEIJING, China Jan 1 – Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said China’s diplomacy has forged ahead amid complex and fluid...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta outlined achievements made by his administration in a New Year televised address, saying they should be...
UAP Old Mutual hosted a fireworks display at KCB Towers in Upper Hill to usher in the New Year 2022 at a ceremony graced...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1: Kenya’s capital Nairobi ushered in the New Year 2022 with fireworks on rooftops of various skyscrapers. UAP Old Mutual hosted a...
BUNGOMA, Kenya Dec 31 – A section of leaders from Western Kenya have urged Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula to join forces with UDA...
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Kenya said Friday it had surpassed the 10 million target in COVID-19 vaccination. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said...
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Mimi kuanzia leo nimetoka hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA, (One Kenya Alliance), nimetoka hiyo upuzi (I have ditched that thing...
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has declared that the Luyha votes will not be subjected to a gamble in...