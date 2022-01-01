Connect with us

GREECE: Fireforks explode over the Ancient Acropolis in Athens during the New Year celebrations. /AFP.

How the world ushered in New Year 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya: Fireworks display at UAP Towers in Nairobi to usher in the New Year 2022./Photo-BM.

Fireworks display at UAP Towers in Nairobi to usher in the New Year 2022. /Photo-BM.

RUSSIA: Fireworks light up the sky over the Kremlin during the New Year’s celebrations in Red Square, Moscow. AFP.

AUSTRIA: Fireworks are seen early on New Year’s day in front of the Alps mountains’ Northern Range (Nordkette) near Innsbruck, Austria. /AFP.

BANGKOK: New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt over the Chao Praya River in Bangkok. /AFP.

AUSTRALIA: Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney’s Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) to usher in the new year on January 1, 2022 before noticeably lighter crowds than usual. /AFP.

DUBAI: People await the New Year’s Eve fireworks at the world’s tallest tower, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. /AFP.

FRANCE: The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue to mark the start o the French presidency of the European Union. /AFP.

Fireworks explode during the celebration of the New Year in Baghdad, Iraq, on Dec. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

 

