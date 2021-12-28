Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Revered: For years, Tutu symbolised the struggle against apartheid while Nelson Mandela and other leaders were in prison

World

South Africa’s Tutu to lie in state for two days

Published

Cape Town (AFP), Dec 28 – The body of South Africa’s revered anti-apartheid fighter Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died at the weekend aged 90, will lie in state for two days ahead of his funeral on New Year’s Day, his foundations said on Tuesday.

The lying in state was initially scheduled to last just one day — Friday — but has been extended to Thursday “to accommodate more mourners,” the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said.

The statement expressed deep thanks for the outpouring of support expressed around the world after Tutu passed away.

“This deluge of love serves to compensate, to some extent, for Covid regulations restricting the size of gatherings and the nature of the send-off our beloved Arch so richly deserves,” the foundations said, referring to Tutu’s nickname.

Tutu’s body will lie in St. George’s Cathedral, in his former Cape Town parish. His body will be cremated after the funeral and his ashes then placed in the cathedral.

Attendance at his farewell on Saturday has to be capped at 100 because of anti-coronavirus restrictions, the archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, has said.

Tributes from world leaders poured in after Tutu’s death was announced on Sunday.

Grief: An elderly mourner her daughter and granddaughter at a Wall of Remembrance at St. George’s Cathedral © AFP / RODGER BOSCH

Within South Africa, many deeply mourn the passing of the last great hero of the anti-apartheid struggle.

For years, Tutu was the visible emblem of the fight against white-minority rule while Nelson Mandela and other leaders were behind bars.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His hallmarks were religious faith, unfailing humour and an unstinting will to speak out against injustice — both before and after apartheid.

South Africa’s national flag has been placed at half-mast since Monday, while Cape Town city hall and the famous Table Mountain have been illuminated in purple — the colour of Tutu’s gown.

Since Monday, the bells of Cape Town cathedral have tolled for 10 minutes at noon to start what the church hopes will be a moment of reflexion on Tutu’s deeds by those who hear the sound.

Religious services are being held around the country in his honour.

– Cheapest coffin –

The foundations added that Tutu “was very clear on his wishes for his funeral.”

“He wanted no ostentatiousness or lavish spending,” they said.

The bells of St. George’s are tolling for 10 minutes every noon this week in honour of Tutu © AFP / RODGER BOSCH

“He asked that the coffin be the cheapest available, and that a bouquet of carnations from his family be the only flowers in the cathedral.”

He also asked that those who wanted to buy flowers send the equivalent amount in money to the two foundations instead, they said.

Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and repeatedly underwent treatment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He had been weak for several months and died peacefully on Sunday morning, his relatives told AFP.

In his final years, his public appearances had already become rarer. This year, he emerged from hospital in a wheelchair to get a Covid vaccine, waving but not offering comment.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Big deaths in 2021: Adieu Prince Philip and Desmond Tutu

Paris (AFP), Dec 22 – From Britain’s Prince Philip to Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu, here are some of the most notable deaths...

11 hours ago

Africa

Kenyatta says Desmond Tutu’s death a big blow to entire Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined fellow world leaders in mourning South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate...

2 days ago

Africa

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s moral compass

Johannesburg (AFP), Dec 26 – South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, was the moral compass of his...

2 days ago

Africa

South Africa’s Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu, the South African Anglican cleric and anti-apartheid human rights activist, is dead. Tutu who...

2 days ago

World

S.Africa pays tribute to last apartheid leader De Klerk

Cape Town (AFP), Dec 12 – South Africa on Sunday paid an official tribute to FW de Klerk, the final president of white rule,...

December 12, 2021

CONTAINMENT RULES

Kenya says no plan to shut borders due to new COVID-19 variant from S.Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 -Kenya said Sunday it was not planning to close its borders immediately due to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant believed...

November 28, 2021

World

Singapore, Malaysia curb arrivals from southern Africa over variant

Singapore (AFP), Nov 26 – Singapore and Malaysia will restrict arrivals from seven African countries, health officials said Friday, after South Africa discovered a...

November 26, 2021

World

Uhuru invites South African firm to help revamp rail system

PRETORIA, South Africa, Nov 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed Kenya’s readiness to diversify its partnerships in the ongoing revival and upgrading of...

November 24, 2021