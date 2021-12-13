JUDY NJINO: Your right, your role-Say No to corruption

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With the International Anti-Corruption Day held on 9 December, it is time once again to renew commitments to fighting corruption.

The war against corruption has made a substantial contribution to the ongoing economic transformation, reinforcing the continent’s dedication to attaining equitable and sustainable development as envisioned in Africa’s Agenda 2063.

But with such great ambition, are corruption levels decreasing at the pace needed?

According to the 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, Kenya’s score of 31 out of 100 is lower than the sub-Saharan average of 32 and the global average of 43. A score of less than 50 in the corruption perception rankings shows significant levels of public sector corruption, presenting an almost obvious picture of how graft has confounded this country.

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) estimates that Kenya’s economy loses an average of Sh700 billion each year owing to corruption. For an emerging economy like Kenya, this effectively undermines our aspirations to ensure all citizens enjoy a high quality of life by the year 2030.

There are two types of corruption that are rampant in the business landscape; grand corruption which involves collusive dealings among government officials or high-level individuals who exploit opportunities that are presented and the coercive demand-side of corruption, propagated by those who demand and accept bribes, especially affecting the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Besides the apparent substantial economic damage that grand corruption causes, the weakening of governance and negative impact on the lives of citizens deprived of service delivery, the active participation of highly influential individuals causes the most harm because it gives corruption a veneer of tolerance and makes it a norm.

The United Nations Global Compact recognizes that taking coordinated action towards the health of people and planet not only offers many business opportunities, but is also essential for protecting human rights, ensuring no one is left behind. With less than 9 years left to meet the Agenda 2030 on Sustainable Development, we need systemic change to guarantee resources required for vital public services including healthcare and education are not misappropriated.

The theme for this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day underlines the rights and responsibilities of each person to speak out against corruption. This is especially critical as Kenya heads into an election year in 2022, whereby transparency and accountability will be required to uphold democracy.

How can we ensure a world of work devoid of corruption?

First, creating a culture of integrity and openness – where ethical challenges resulting from conducting business in a corrupt environment are freely addressed and workers feel empowered to do the right thing – is an effective tool to help minimize the likelihood of an ethical breach.

Secondly, embracing a collective action approach where private sector joins hands with government and civil society helps individual businesses become more effective in their approaches and reduces opportunities for retaliation.

Global Compact Network Kenya continues to promote the Code of Ethics for Business in Kenya – a collective action initiative in partnership with Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM). By signing onto the code, businesses are committing to treating their stakeholders with respect, to running their operations with responsibility, to acting in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and to be actively involved in corruption prevention. Together, these businesses form an ethical community of champions who are playing their part in creating a clean and safe environment where every business has an equal chance at succeeding.

As we prepare to ring in the new year, we must understand and embrace our individual and collective roles and responsibilities to say no to corruption.

Now more than ever, business leaders need to act with ethical leadership and integrity. Above all, we call on the private sector to remain vigilant and support a unified front that ensures we recover stronger and recover better.

The writer is Executive Director, Global Compact Network Kenya. She can be reached at info@globalcompactkenya.org