Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
EACC Headquarters, Integrity Centre. /CFM-FILE.

Fifth Estate

JUDY NJINO: Your right, your role-Say No to corruption

JUDY NJINO

Published

With the International Anti-Corruption Day held on 9 December, it is time once again to renew commitments to fighting corruption.

The war against corruption has made a substantial contribution to the ongoing economic transformation, reinforcing the continent’s dedication to attaining equitable and sustainable development as envisioned in Africa’s Agenda 2063.

But with such great ambition, are corruption levels decreasing at the pace needed?

According to the 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, Kenya’s score of 31 out of 100 is lower than the sub-Saharan average of 32 and the global average of 43. A score of less than 50 in the corruption perception rankings shows significant levels of public sector corruption, presenting an almost obvious picture of how graft has confounded this country.

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) estimates that Kenya’s economy loses an average of Sh700 billion each year owing to corruption. For an emerging economy like Kenya, this effectively undermines our aspirations to ensure all citizens enjoy a high quality of life by the year 2030.

There are two types of corruption that are rampant in the business landscape; grand corruption which involves collusive dealings among government officials or high-level individuals who exploit opportunities that are presented and the coercive demand-side of corruption, propagated by those who demand and accept bribes, especially affecting the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Besides the apparent substantial economic damage that grand corruption causes, the weakening of governance and negative impact on the lives of citizens deprived of service delivery, the active participation of highly influential individuals causes the most harm because it gives corruption a veneer of tolerance and makes it a norm.

The United Nations Global Compact recognizes that taking coordinated action towards the health of people and planet not only offers many business opportunities, but is also essential for protecting human rights, ensuring no one is left behind. With less than 9 years left to meet the Agenda 2030 on Sustainable Development, we need systemic change to guarantee resources required for vital public services including healthcare and education are not misappropriated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The theme for this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day underlines the rights and responsibilities of each person to speak out against corruption. This is especially critical as Kenya heads into an election year in 2022, whereby transparency and accountability will be required to uphold democracy.

How can we ensure a world of work devoid of corruption?

First, creating a culture of integrity and openness – where ethical challenges resulting from conducting business in a corrupt environment are freely addressed and workers feel empowered to do the right thing – is an effective tool to help minimize the likelihood of an ethical breach.

Secondly, embracing a collective action approach where private sector joins hands with government and civil society helps individual businesses become more effective in their approaches and reduces opportunities for retaliation.

Global Compact Network Kenya continues to promote the Code of Ethics for Business in Kenya – a collective action initiative in partnership with Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM). By signing onto the code, businesses are committing to treating their stakeholders with respect, to running their operations with responsibility, to acting in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and to be actively involved in corruption prevention. Together, these businesses form an ethical community of champions who are playing their part in creating a clean and safe environment where every business has an equal chance at succeeding.

As we prepare to ring in the new year, we must understand and embrace our individual and collective roles and responsibilities to say no to corruption.

Now more than ever, business leaders need to act with ethical leadership and integrity. Above all, we call on the private sector to remain vigilant and support a unified front that ensures we recover stronger and recover better.

The writer is Executive Director, Global Compact Network Kenya. She can be reached at info@globalcompactkenya.org

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

LUCY KOMBE: Protect the rights of vulnerable Kenyans during election period

“Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places, close to home — so close and so small that they cannot be...

17 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto allies: Kenyans should reject any ‘political project’

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – A section of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders have urged Kenyans to reject any ‘political project’ ahead of next year’s...

24 mins ago

CONTAINMENT RULES

First Omicron death reported in the UK as variant spreads to over 70 countries

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The UK has reported an Omicron death, the first in the world from the COVID-19 variant that has spread...

4 hours ago

Kenya

FIDA wants Murgor sisters assault by Ndichu brothers expedited

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has called on authorities to expedite investigations into assault claims by Murgor sisters...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Man misses death by a whisker for romping with someone’s wife, in her house

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – A 29-year-old man is nursing life-threatening injuries at a city hospital, after he was found in a compromising situation...

8 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya crosses 8 million mark in COVID – 19 vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13- Kenya has crossed the 8 million mark in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, targeting to vaccinate over 10 million people by...

8 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto drops Kazi ni Kazi slogan at Jamhuri Day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Deputy President William Ruto dropped his Kazi ni Kazi campaign slogan in his Jamhuri Day celebrations speech, in what...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru pitches for unity during Jamhuri Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday made a strong call for national unity as he led the nation in marking this...

21 hours ago