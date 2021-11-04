Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
UK’s Carrier Strike Group, HMS Kent docked in Mombasa, Kenya on November 4, 2021.

Top stories

Royal Navy ship HMS Kent docks in Mombasa for joint exercise with Kenya Navy

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Kenya has received a boost on its Maritime security following the arrival of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group, HMS Kent which will take part in a range of training exercises with the Kenyan Navy.

The British High Commission said Thursday that HMS Kent, a Type 23 frigate which docked in the Mombasa port on Wednesday, and will conduct joint training exercises with members of Kenya’s Special Operations Squadron (SOS) until Saturday.

While visiting the ship and the Kenya Navy Training College (KNTC), the UK’s Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s security and the close partnership of the two nations.

“The training partnership between the Royal Navy and the Kenya Navy Training College is reflective of the UK’s commitment to the security and prosperity of Kenya and its people. “Kenya is the UK’s closest ally in East Africa and, working together, we are committed to keeping East Africa’s seas safe and allowing trade to pass freely through the region.” Heappey said when he met Lt Colonel Vincent Rono, Deputy Commandant of the KNTC.

During the three-day visit, the Royal Navy sailors will train with Kenyan navy officers in firefighting and damage control scenarios, while the Royal Marines from 42 Commando will conduct boarding exercises with Kenya’s Special Boat Unit, part of the Special Operations Squadron.

Commander Matt Sykes, Commanding Officer of HMS Kent stated that the exercise will help improve Kenya’s maritime capabilities.

“It is a pleasure to be welcomed to Kenya, a country which has a vital role to play in security in the region. “Our joint training exercises during this visit will help to strengthen our capabilities and partnership, improving our ability to maintain security in the Indian Ocean,” he said.

The UK also provides support to the KNTC with instructions in firefighting, medical care, and boarding and searching ships as part of a longer-term commitment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Maritime security is a key element of the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership. This close naval relationship helps to defeat pirates, armed robbers and other illicit actors off the coast of Africa, protecting the prosperity of both nations.

HMS Kent continues to operate as part of the UK Carrier Strike Group, having recently sailed to the Indo-Pacific alongside the UK’s flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The Group is currently spread over a significant geographical distance ranging from the northern Arabian Sea to the western Indian Ocean.

The UK and Kenya’s joint maritime training includes operational planning and development of policies and protocols, borne out of regional and national maritime strategies.

Much of the training focuses on the tactical tools and enablers that allow military and maritime security agencies to secure their waterways. This includes small boat operations, interdiction and boarding training and the application of international law of the sea.

The visit of HMS KENT, a Type 23 Anti-Submarine Frigate, to Mombasa Port, is a powerful demonstration of the UK’s commitment to deepening its diplomatic, economic and security-based ties with Kenya, all part of our Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) in action.

HMS Kent is part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group, known as CSG21. CSG21, led by HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH, has made a tangible contribution to Coalition operations in the region, whilst proving its world-leading maritime and air capability integrated with partners.

In September this year, Kenya upgraded the Manda Bay station into a full military base as part of wider efforts to boost the maritime security.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Queen Elizabeth II seen driving, easing health fears

London (AFP), Nov 1 – Queen Elizabeth II was spotted at the wheel of a car at Windsor Castle on Monday, British media reported,...

3 days ago

Top stories

Kenya police to re-open probe on murder of woman by British soldier in Nanyuki

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 -Kenya said Monday it will re-open the investigation on the 2012 murder of a woman by a British solder at...

3 days ago

World

Queen Elizabeth cancels COP26 attendance ‘on medical advice’

London (AFP), Oct 26 – Britain’s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, after “advice to rest”...

October 27, 2021

World

UK nightlife sector lost 86,000 jobs during Covid: study

London (AFP), Oct 11 – Some 86,000 jobs have been lost in the UK’s nightlife sector since 2019, an industry body said on Monday,...

October 11, 2021

Corona Virus

UK validates Kenya’s COVID vaccine certification exempting travelers from quarantine

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Fully vaccinated travelers from Kenya will no longer have to quarantine in the United Kingdom after the nation cleared coronavirus...

October 8, 2021

World

Johnson vows ‘long overdue’ revamp of UK’s post-Brexit economy

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP), Oct 6 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rallies his Conservative party faithful on Wednesday vowing a far-reaching overhaul to...

October 6, 2021

World

How UK policeman raped and murdered woman on fake coronavirus arrest

London (AFP), Sep 29 – A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of...

September 29, 2021

Fifth Estate

Lamu Kenya Navy Base a big boost for maritime security, Blue Economy

The new Kenya Navy Base in Manda Bay, Lamu County will greatly boost Kenya’s counter-terrorism efforts while strengthening the country’s ability to secure her...

September 27, 2021