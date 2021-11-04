Royal Navy ship HMS Kent docks in Mombasa for joint exercise with Kenya Navy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Kenya has received a boost on its Maritime security following the arrival of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group, HMS Kent which will take part in a range of training exercises with the Kenyan Navy.

The British High Commission said Thursday that HMS Kent, a Type 23 frigate which docked in the Mombasa port on Wednesday, and will conduct joint training exercises with members of Kenya’s Special Operations Squadron (SOS) until Saturday.

While visiting the ship and the Kenya Navy Training College (KNTC), the UK’s Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s security and the close partnership of the two nations.

“The training partnership between the Royal Navy and the Kenya Navy Training College is reflective of the UK’s commitment to the security and prosperity of Kenya and its people. “Kenya is the UK’s closest ally in East Africa and, working together, we are committed to keeping East Africa’s seas safe and allowing trade to pass freely through the region.” Heappey said when he met Lt Colonel Vincent Rono, Deputy Commandant of the KNTC.

During the three-day visit, the Royal Navy sailors will train with Kenyan navy officers in firefighting and damage control scenarios, while the Royal Marines from 42 Commando will conduct boarding exercises with Kenya’s Special Boat Unit, part of the Special Operations Squadron.

Commander Matt Sykes, Commanding Officer of HMS Kent stated that the exercise will help improve Kenya’s maritime capabilities.

“It is a pleasure to be welcomed to Kenya, a country which has a vital role to play in security in the region. “Our joint training exercises during this visit will help to strengthen our capabilities and partnership, improving our ability to maintain security in the Indian Ocean,” he said.

The UK also provides support to the KNTC with instructions in firefighting, medical care, and boarding and searching ships as part of a longer-term commitment.

Maritime security is a key element of the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership. This close naval relationship helps to defeat pirates, armed robbers and other illicit actors off the coast of Africa, protecting the prosperity of both nations.

HMS Kent continues to operate as part of the UK Carrier Strike Group, having recently sailed to the Indo-Pacific alongside the UK’s flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The Group is currently spread over a significant geographical distance ranging from the northern Arabian Sea to the western Indian Ocean.

The UK and Kenya’s joint maritime training includes operational planning and development of policies and protocols, borne out of regional and national maritime strategies.

Much of the training focuses on the tactical tools and enablers that allow military and maritime security agencies to secure their waterways. This includes small boat operations, interdiction and boarding training and the application of international law of the sea.

The visit of HMS KENT, a Type 23 Anti-Submarine Frigate, to Mombasa Port, is a powerful demonstration of the UK’s commitment to deepening its diplomatic, economic and security-based ties with Kenya, all part of our Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) in action.

HMS Kent is part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group, known as CSG21. CSG21, led by HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH, has made a tangible contribution to Coalition operations in the region, whilst proving its world-leading maritime and air capability integrated with partners.

In September this year, Kenya upgraded the Manda Bay station into a full military base as part of wider efforts to boost the maritime security.