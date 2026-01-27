Navy Commander, French Envoy discuss strengthening maritime cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 — The Commander of the Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, on Monday held high-level discussions with French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet aboard the French Naval Ship (FNS) Le Malin, docked at the Port of Mombasa, in a move aimed at enhancing bilateral maritime cooperation.

According to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the meeting focused on training, maritime security, and joint exercises and operations, highlighting areas of mutual interest between the two naval forces.

The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration between the Kenya Navy and French naval forces operating in the region.

“The meeting aimed to further strengthen the partnership between the Kenya Navy and the French Embassy,” KDF said.

Also present at the discussions were French Defence Attaché to Kenya, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Gense, and Kenya Navy staff officers, reinforcing the high-level nature of the engagement.