Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Navy Commander, French Envoy discuss strengthening maritime cooperation

Kenya Navy Commander Major General Paul Otieno meets French Ambassador Arnaud Suquet aboard FNS Le Malin at the Port of Mombasa to enhance bilateral maritime cooperation, training, and joint operations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 — The Commander of the Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, on Monday held high-level discussions with French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet aboard the French Naval Ship (FNS) Le Malin, docked at the Port of Mombasa, in a move aimed at enhancing bilateral maritime cooperation.

According to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the meeting focused on training, maritime security, and joint exercises and operations, highlighting areas of mutual interest between the two naval forces.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration between the Kenya Navy and French naval forces operating in the region.

“The meeting aimed to further strengthen the partnership between the Kenya Navy and the French Embassy,” KDF said.

Also present at the discussions were French Defence Attaché to Kenya, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Gense, and Kenya Navy staff officers, reinforcing the high-level nature of the engagement.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Air Force launches new Helicopter Course at Moi Air Base

KDF launches the ACE 07 Pioneer Rotary Wing Ab Initio Helicopter Course at Moi Air Base, the first joint Army and Air Force training...

1 hour ago

Africa

US slams South Africa for hosting naval drills with Iran

The United States has protested South Africa’s decision to host a naval exercise involving Iran, calling Tehran a state sponsor of terror and warning...

January 16, 2026

TOURISM

Luxury at Sea: Azamara Journey brings 690 tourists to Mombasa

The luxury boutique cruise ship Azamara Journey docked at Mombasa with 690 passengers on a 16-day East African cruise visiting Madagascar, Mayotte, Zanzibar, Seychelles,...

January 12, 2026

DRUG TRAFFICKING

8 KDF soldiers charged with trafficking drugs valued over Sh200 million in Mombasa

Prosecution told court the suspects were found in possession of varying quantities of methamphetamine, with individual and joint charges reflecting the scale and sophistication...

January 7, 2026

County News

MCA Abbas Khalif blames City Hall failures for building collapse in South C

South C MCA Abass Khalif blames Nairobi City County negligence after a 16-storey building collapsed in South C.

January 2, 2026

Kenya

LNG – Powered Vessel Höegh Australis from Singapore Makes Historic First Call at Port of Mombasa

The arrival of the state-of-the-art vessel signals Mombasa Port’s growing capacity to accommodate next-generation, low-emission ships, in line with global efforts to promote cleaner...

December 28, 2025

Kenya

CS Murkomen Announces Kiganjo-Style Security Facility in Kerio Valley

CS Murkomen said the government is shifting focus from temporary emergency responses to maintaining a permanent security presence.

December 26, 2025

Kenya

Cherargei Wants Kalonzo Summoned by DCI Over Claims Ogolla’s Death Was Deliberate

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has urged the DCI to summon Kalonzo Musyoka over claims that the death of former KDF Chief General Francis Ogolla...

December 22, 2025