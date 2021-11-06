Connect with us

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing a rally in Njabini on November 6, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila says his Sh6,000 stipend to poor families if elected president is realistic

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 6 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on Saturday resumed popularising his 2022 Presidential bid addressing ten political rallies in Nyandarua County.

Speaking during stopovers in Soko Mjinga, Flyover, Kwa Haraka. Engineer,Mawingo, Mahiriti and Kipipiri, Raila vowed to mount countrywide campaigns under the Azimio La Umoja slogan as he seeks the fifth stab at the presidency.

“There are those who say that Baba cannot scale to the peak of Mt Kenya but you know they call me Tinga. Can a mountain conquer Tinga?” Raila who arrived back from the United Arab Emirates (UEA)  asked a cheering crowd .

He revealed how he would implement the Sh6,000 monthly stipend he promised to poor families if elected president, calling it the ‘biggest social welfare programme in Africa’.

The ODM leader told off critics who have accused him of making unrealistic promises with a view of hoodwinking voters ahead of the 2022 General Election.

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing a rally in Njabini on November 6, 2021 accompanied by several leaders.

The former Prime Minister likened it to the Free Primary Education pledge which was implemented since 2003 despite concerns surrounding how it will be funding.

The National Alliance Rainbow Coalition (NARC) team under former President Mwai Kibaki promised Kenyans to roll-out the Free Primary Education ahead of the 2002 General Election which they implemented and later enhanced it to cover tution fees in Secondary Schools.

“I want to tell you this is a debt, the only medicine for a debt is paying. I want to assure you that this Sh6,000 stipend idea is mine and I will fulfil it if elected,” Odinga stated.

He further stated that next year’s general election is the final trilogy of Kenya’s liberation struggle.

“Kenya’s third liberation movement begins, the first brings independence, the second brings a new constitution, the third and last is economic and youth empowerment,” the ODM leader told a rally in Njabini.

Raila was accompanied on the caravan by Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and Governors Francis Kimemia, Lee Kinyanjui and Mt Kenya Foundation member S.K Macharia.

