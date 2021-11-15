Connect with us

Wilson Aminda, a Kisumu County government askari was arrested on November 15, 2021 for allegedly leading a mob that stoned a convoy of Deputy President William Ruto during his Nyanza tour the previous week.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Man who led a mob that stoned DP Ruto’s convoy in Kondele arrested

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 15 – A Kisumu County official was arrested Monday on accusations of leading a mob that stoned the convoy of Deputy President William Ruto in Kondele last week.

The man, identified by police as Wilson Aminda, featured prominently in footage and photo that were circulated on social media and some claimed he was the one who led the group.

Seven vehicles in Ruto’s convoy were damaged when his was stoned by a group of youth as he made his way to Kondele.

A statement issued by Police Spokesman Bruno Shiosho heaped blame on Ruto for failing to heed to security and intelligence advise that he was likely to encounter resistance in Kondele during his tour of Nyanza tour.

“Based on intelligence gathered, there was tension within Kondele owing to alleged distribution of campaign logistical funds amongst local groups,” Shiosho said.

No major casualty was reported from the incident in which police lobbed teargas to disperse the rowdy group as the DP made his way to the airport.

Ruto described the Kondele scenes as “shameful” and accused unnamed leaders of orchestrating it.

He said the employment of the youth by leaders to advance their selfish gains was primitive.

“It must be condemned. We will get Kisumu out this stone-throwing culture,” he said.

Ruto was on a three day of tour of Nyanza region with rallies in Kisumu, Homa Bay and Siaya counties.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has also condemned the violent scenes and called for ‘political tolerance’.

Among the vehicles destroyed is Ruto’s Lexus LX570 model whose rear windscreen was smashed.

“Let us stop throwing stones,” Ruto pleaded, “Let us respect each other because Kenya belongs to all of us.” It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the melee.

He made entry into Kisumu City addressing roadside rallies in Kisian, Otonglo, Obote road and Juakali area.

Ruto was welcomed by the people of Kisumu who escorted him to Kondele but got stopped by youths on the way. “I am asking those who have sponsored youths to stone other leaders, shame on them.”

Police were forced to lobbed teargas canisters on Wednesday to disperse unruly youths after a standoff which threatened to cut short the Deputy President’s rally in Kondele.

His convoy was forced to make a U-turn at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital before rerouting back as police cleared the way using teargas canisters.

While at Kondele, stones were hurled at Ruto as he explained his bottom-up economic model. He offered youths and women groups Sh2.5 million each to spur their businesses.

In brief comments over the stone-throwing incident, Ruto condemned political leaders inciting youths saying it was time to liberate Kondele from the culture of hostility.

Ruto insisted everybody is free to visit any part of the country.

He later made his way to the airport to take a chopper to Homa Bay County for a meeting with youths in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency.

