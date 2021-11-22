Families in drought-stricken areas to get Sh3,000 monthly as opposed to food aid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22-The government will no longer distribute food to families in drought-stricken areas, but will instead provide them with Sh3,000 monthly stipend.

The new policy shift by the government that will start on December 1 was announced on Monday by Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender, Senior citizens Affairs and Special programmes Margret Kobia.

“The government moving forward will have a policy shift from 1st of December this year. It has been decided government will use cash transfer instead of it buying food and distributing to the affected households,” she said when Kenya received rice in 22 containers of 2oft as a donation from China.

Kobia said the government resorted to the cash transfer programme due to similar initiatives which have proved successful.

“We have enough lessons including through the Inua Jamii program and the coronavirus pandemic for the informal sector. It will be a regular income during the drought situation. We believe that cash transfer will be a success,” Kobia said at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) when she received the donation from Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy Zhang Yijun.

In October, USAID started a cash transfer program for 66,0000 people hit by drought, malnourished, orphans and people with special needs. Each beneficiary is set to receive Sh5,000 for a period of three months.

In the same month, Kenya Red Cross began a cash transfer program to over 750 households that have been hard hit by the drought in Kilifi county.

“World over cash transfer has been found most suitable especially during drought situation.We will have concerted efforts since most humanitarian organizations have shifted to a cashless system. This will make sure that Kenyans will not lack food,” said Kobia.

In October, eight counties in the 23 ASAL counties were classified in the drought Alarm phase, while in November there were ten counties in the drought Alarm phase.

They include Garissa, Isiolo, Kilifi, Kitui, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Tana River, Turkana and Wajir. Thirteen counties are in alert phase with the situation expected to escalate if failed rains persist.

“The Government has through a multi-agency approach put in place mitigation measures to support the persons affected by drought in the country through the provision of relief food, water trucking and livestock off-take,” Kobia stated.

Since 2017, drought situation, the government of China pledged to donate 11,835 Metric Tons of rice worth Kshs.2.25 billion as food relief. The first to sixth consignment of the rice donation being received in 2019.