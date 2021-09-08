Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Orie Rogo Manduli died on September 9, 2021.

Kenya

Uhuru mourns fashion icon Orie Rogo Manduli as a trailblazer

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned veteran politician and fashion icon Mary Orie Rogo Manduli as a woman of many firsts and trailblazer who fought tirelessly for women empowerment.

Orie Rogo Manduli, 73, passed away on Wednesday evening at her Nairobi home.

“It is sad and unfortunate that death has taken away Mama Orie Rogo Manduli, one of our country’s most recognizable, highly charismatic and accomplished politicians. A bold leader and mentor, Ms Manduli tirelessly championed for women empowerment,” the President mourned.

In the message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of Ms Manduli, the President said the late was a fearless, bold and practical leader who always spoke her mind.

Orie Rogo Manduli died on September 9, 2021.

He recalled the late Manduli’s exploits as a sports woman and model saying Kenyans will forever cherish her achievement as the first African woman Safari Rally driver, a feat she achieved when she took part in the 1974 edition alongside her late co-driver Sylvia Omino.

“The late Orie Rogo Manduli was a woman of many firsts who never shied away from exploring new horizons. She took up and excelled in motorsports at a time when many African women would never have dared thereby opening up the sport to women drivers in later years.

“At the tender age of 16 years, while still in secondary school, Ms Manduli won Miss Kenya beauty pageant. She was simply a phenomenal and standout woman trailblazer,” the President said.

On her signature attire and head gear, the Head of State said the departed Orie Rogo Manduli fully embraced the African culture and was a recognized fashion icon and trendsetter.

“Mama Orie Rogo Manduli was a fashion icon whose trademark African print attire and prominent head gear made her one of Africa’s most recognizable personalities,” the President recalled.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Head of State wished Ms Orie Rogo Manduli’s family God’s grace, fortitude and comfort as they come to terms with her sudden death.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL DISASTER

Kenya declares drought a national disaster in 29 counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – The government has declared drought that is ravaging parts of the country, a national disaster following a meeting between...

16 mins ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 30 new COVID-19 deaths, 649 new infections  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9- The Ministry of health has reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths raising fatalities from the pandemic in the country to 4,830....

36 mins ago

Kenya

Orie Rogo Manduli is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – CONTROVERSIAL politician Orie Rogo Manduli has died aged 73. Her family said she passed on at her Riverside home...

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Why Raila is best candidate for 2022 elections

There are few conversations in this country that attract as much debate like the place of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Kenya’s governance...

8 hours ago

A3+1

AU-CARICOM endorses A3+1 bloc to champion Africa, Caribbean agenda in the UNSC  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The A3+1 bloc of Kenya, Niger, Tunisia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday received an endorsement from...

13 hours ago

County News

Impeached Wajir Governor storms his office armed with a court order

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – Wajir County has been thrown into yet another confusion after impeached Governor Mohamed Abdi stormed the County with court...

1 day ago

Kenya

Man arrested in Baringo after neighbour was electrocuted in his homestead

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – A man has been arrested in Baringo following the electrocution of his neighbour at his homestead. According to police,...

1 day ago

Corona Virus

Church leaders want politicians called out for flouting COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – Members of the inter-faith council have appealed to the political leaders in the country to strictly observe the COVID-19...

1 day ago