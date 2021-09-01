Treasury says information on additional pension for retired teachers is fake

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1- Treasury and Planning Ministry has cautioned Kenyans against information circulating on social media that additional retirement benefits are being availed to former employees of the Ministry of Education who retired between 1997 and 2007.

In a statement, Director of Pensions Michael Kagika said the information is false and should be ignored.

“The false message has been advising retired employees that themselves or their next of kin should visit the pension department desks at the Huduma Centre for processing of their benefits. Pensioners and members of the public are hereby informed that the message and its content is false and should be ignored,” Kagika advised.

He pointed out that the only revision of pension awards that has been ongoing affects former teachers who are employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) who retired between July 1998 to June 30, 2003.

“The revised claims in this category are automatically copied by the Teachers Service Commission and submitted to the Pensions Department, National Treasury for processing and processing does not require claimant to visit the respective offices lodge a claim,” he said.

He further stated that the revised pension for that group followed the orders of the court in the class action suit.