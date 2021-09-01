Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
National Treasury headquarters in Nairobi.

Kenya

Treasury says information on additional pension for retired teachers is fake

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1- Treasury and Planning Ministry has cautioned Kenyans against information circulating on social media that additional retirement benefits are being availed to former employees of the Ministry of Education who retired between 1997 and 2007.

In a statement, Director of Pensions Michael Kagika said the information is false and should be ignored.

“The false message has been advising retired employees that themselves or their next of kin should visit the pension department desks at the Huduma Centre for processing of their benefits. Pensioners and members of the public are hereby informed that the message and its content is false and should be ignored,” Kagika advised.

He pointed out that the only revision of pension awards that has been ongoing affects former teachers who are employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) who retired between July 1998 to June 30, 2003.

“The revised claims in this category are automatically copied by the Teachers Service Commission and submitted to the Pensions Department, National Treasury for processing and processing does not require claimant to visit the respective offices lodge a claim,” he said.

He further stated that the revised pension for that group followed the orders of the court in the class action suit.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Kenya records 1,018 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – Kenya recorded 1,018 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday raising the country’s caseload to 236, 881. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

1 hour ago

Kenya

DP Ruto has 257 police officers for security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 –Deputy President William Ruto has 257 police officers deployed to guard him, the government has revealed. The revelation was made...

7 hours ago

Kenya

DP’s residence not a State lodge, doesn’t qualify for GSU: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday said the official residence of the Deputy President in Karen would have...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s inner security layer intact, we only reviewed the outer layer: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has denied reports that the recent withdrawal of GSU guards from the State residence...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Commissioners Maalim, Macharia opt for early exit from EACC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has accepted the resignation of two commissioners from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), ahead of...

8 hours ago

Kenya

LSK vows to press on with ‘Occupy Parliament’ protests from Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11- The Law Society of Kenya has vowed to proceed with planned protests outside Parliament on Monday, to pile pressure on...

October 11, 2020

Capital Health

Govt declares lockdown in Eastleigh and Old Town in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – The government has now declared a cessation of movement in Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Old Town area of Mombasa, following...

May 6, 2020

Kenya

Kenyatta extends BBI term to formulate implementation roadmap

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the term of the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce ahead of the much anticipated public...

December 12, 2019