Mt Kenya’s political eruption: What is Karua, Kiunjuri, Kanini Kega and others up to?

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Mount Kenya is erupting, politically, as the country draws closer to August 2022 when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and final term comes to an end.

Leaders from the region divided between supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto have been on a frenzy, with day and night strategy meetings.

A day after the Deputy President made inroads to the vote-rich region with roadside rallies in Nyeri that were characterised with chaotic scenes on Sunday, a section of leaders from the region convened strategy meetings in what is seen as a plot to consolidate support and build new alliances.

One such meeting brought together Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri of The Service Party of Kenya (TSP), Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege and other leaders.

“We have met and it is all about unity for the people of Mt Kenya,” Kega said after the meeting without divulging details of their agreement or deliberation.

Kiunjuri was initially seen to lean towards Ruto but has lately bolted out following reports that Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) does not embrace coalitions. Kiunjuri and Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria (Gatundu South MP) have since opted to popularising their parties ahead of the next year’s elections.

Kiunjuri and Kuria have not categorically stated whom they will support for the presidency next year but Karua and her group are clear they favour the former Prime Minister.