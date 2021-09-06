Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A section of Mt Kenya leaders led by Kieni MP Kanini Kega, NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri held a meeting on September 6, 2021.

BBI

Mt Kenya’s political eruption: What is Karua, Kiunjuri, Kanini Kega and others up to?

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Mount Kenya is erupting, politically, as the country draws closer to August 2022 when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and final term comes to an end.

Leaders from the region divided between supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto have been on a frenzy, with day and night strategy meetings.

A day after the Deputy President made inroads to the vote-rich region with roadside rallies in Nyeri that were characterised with chaotic scenes on Sunday, a section of leaders from the region convened strategy meetings in what is seen as a plot to consolidate support and build new alliances.

One such meeting brought together Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri of The Service Party of Kenya (TSP), Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege and other leaders.

“We have met and it is all about unity for the people of Mt Kenya,” Kega said after the meeting without divulging details of their agreement or deliberation.

Kiunjuri was initially seen to lean towards Ruto but has lately bolted out following reports that Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) does not embrace coalitions. Kiunjuri and Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria (Gatundu South MP) have since opted to popularising their parties ahead of the next year’s elections.

Kiunjuri and Kuria have not categorically stated whom they will support for the presidency next year but Karua and her group are clear they favour the former Prime Minister.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

 

 

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

99-year-old man killed by his 65-year-old wife in Kenya’s Murang’a region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – A nonagenarian was killed by his 65-year-old wife in Central Kenya on Sunday night, sparking outrage from locals. The...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya receives 880,320 more Moderna vaccine doses from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Kenya received the second batch of 880,320 COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses Monday, as efforts to vaccinate at least 10...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 480 coronavirus cases as vaccination intensified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – Kenya recorded 480 COVID-19 infections Sunday amid an accelerated nationwide vaccination campaign. Kenya is vaccinating her population with Astrazeneca,...

20 hours ago

BBI

Day of drama as Ruto climbs Mt Kenya amid rising political temperatures

NYERI, Kenya Sep 5 – Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Nyeri County was characterised by high drama on Sunday when youths opposed to his...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

J&J HIV vaccine trial halted amidst low viability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – The Johnson & Johnson HIV vaccine trial has been stopped in South Africa (SA) after it failed to show...

23 hours ago

Corona Virus

Where to get J&J, Moderna and all COVID-19 vaccines in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 –Kenya is set to start administering the J&J vaccine doses from Tuesday as the Ministry of Health intensifies vaccination efforts...

24 hours ago

Corona Virus

Ethiopian Airlines leading African carriers by airlifting over 50 mln COVID-19 doses

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 5 — Ethiopian Airlines, national carrier of the East African country, announced on Saturday that it has transported over 50 million...

1 day ago

County News

Mudavadi calls out leaders claiming use of Huduma cards in 2022 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi has called out a section of politicians claiming that Huduma Namba...

1 day ago