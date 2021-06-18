Connect with us

The President, who is on two-day Official Visit of the Republic of Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arrived in the Turkish resort city of Antalya on Thursday evening/PSCU

Africa

President Kenyatta attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey

Published

ANTALYA, Turkey, Jun 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday joined other Heads of State and Government at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in Turkey.

The President, who is on two-day Official Visit of the Republic of Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arrived in the Turkish resort city of Antalya on Thursday evening.

ADF has brought together diplomatic actors from across the world among them political leaders, diplomats, opinion shapers and academics to discuss and fashion solutions to identified global challenges as well as identify opportunities for international collaboration.

President Kenyatta is scheduled to address the meeting which has been convened by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and attended by over ten visiting Heads of State and Government from across the world.

Besides his engagements at ADF, President Kenyatta, who is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo, is scheduled to attend several other bilateral meetings and side events.

