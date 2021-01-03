Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Headlines

Rogue Nairobi cop shot dead after killing female colleague in Kamukunji

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3- A police officer was gunned down on Saturday night after killing a female colleague in a dramatic shooting at Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi.

The Constable identified as Lawrence Ewoi, attached to the Quick Response Unit (QRU), is said to have picked up an argument with two officers outside the station before he opened fire indiscriminately using a G3 rifle.

A female officer, identified by police as Maurine Achieng suffered serious injuries during the 9.3pm incident and was pronounced dead at the Kenyatta National Hospital while another officer George Gitonga suffered an injury on the leg and is admitted to hospital.

While reports have suggested that the argument was related to a love triangle, others said it was work-related but there was no official confirmation on the exact cause of the tiff.

The Regional Police Headquarters did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the dramatic shooting that shattered the silence witnessed in the city throughout the New Year festivities.

“No one really knows exactly, it could be a love triangle or other issues,” one policeman said, “we will definitely know from the officer who is in hospital.”

Both are Constables, the junior-most title in the National Police Service and who form the majority of the officers on deployment.

The killer cop was then tracked down by a team of officers mobilised from the city’s Central Division with the help of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations ((DCI).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He posed danger to his colleagues since he was still armed,” a senior officer based at the station told Capital FM News.

The officer was eventually tracked down.

Police have claimed he died after shooting himself as officers tried to immobilise him after shooting him on the leg.

The officers sent to track him had reportedly shot him in the leg when he is said to have attempted to shoot at them before he eventually turned the gun on his head.

“He started firing at the officers who equally returned fire. On sensing danger, he shot himself and died instantly,” a police officer said, quoting a police report documented at the Kamukunji Police Station.

The G3 rifle was recovered loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

This is the latest incident of police officerS turning guns on colleagues, in a worrying trend blamed on psychosocial challenges and work-related stress.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

US Elections (2020)

Homes of top Republican and Democrat vandalized

Washington, United States, Jan 3 – Vandals have targeted the homes of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy...

56 mins ago

Africa

Bomb kills two French soldiers in Mali

Paris, France, Jan 3 – Two French soldiers died when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in northeastern Mali on Saturday, just days...

59 mins ago

Africa

Bomb kills two French soldiers in Mali

Paris, France, Jan 3 – Two French soldiers were killed when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in northeastern Mali on Saturday, just...

1 hour ago

US Elections (2020)

Dozen US senators plan to oppose Biden certification

Washington, United States, Jan 3 – A group of Republican senators led by veteran lawmaker Ted Cruz said Saturday they will challenge Joe Biden’s...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

India approves two Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use

New Delhi, India, Jan 3 – India has authorised the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and by...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kibra MP Okoth urges govt to protect elderly teachers as schools reopen in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Kibra Member of Parliament Imran Okoth has urged the Government to put in place measures that will guarantee the...

3 hours ago

World

Lockdowns, curfews, alcohol bans as nations fight resurgent virus

Paris, France, Jan 2 – Countries across the world tightened restrictions on their populations Saturday to fight a resurgence in the coronavirus, as the...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 cases on decline in Kenya as schools set to reopen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 – Kenya recorded 64 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, a sustained decline days to the full resumption of learning in schools....

14 hours ago