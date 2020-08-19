Nairobi, Western RCs moved to interior ministry headquarters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega and his Western counterpart Ann Ngetich have been moved to the Interior Ministry headquarters in Nairobi in a major reshuffle announced by Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

In the changes announced on Wednesday, Njega was named the Secretary in charge of Internal Security. Ngetich’s role was not clarified.

Nyanza Region Commissioner James Kianda was moved to Nairobi to take over Njenga’s position while Esther Maina was named the new Western Regional Commissioner.

Matiangi also appointed Moffat Kangi as the Principal Administrative Secretary at the Ministry Headquarters.

Magu Mutindika was named Nyanza Regional Commissioner.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha was moved to Mombasa County, while Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo was move to Mandera.

Kajiado County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha was moved to Marsabit County, while Marsabit Commissioner moved to Kajiado.

Siaya County Commissioner Michael Tialal was transferred to Garissa, while Mwangi Meru was moved from Garissa to Narok County.

Samuel Kimiti was moved from Narok to Bungoma, while Abdi Hassan was transferred from Bungoma to OOP HQ.

George Omondi from Bomet County was moved to Kakamega County, while Olaka Kutswa was moved from Nandi to Kilifi County.

Boaz Cherutich from Nyandarua County was moved to Migori, while Joseph Rotich from Migori was moved to PA/RC Nyanza.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Abdiizak Jaldesa will move to Kisii County while David Kipkemei from Homabay County moves to OOP HQ.

Matiangi further stated that he has transferred 98 Deputy County Commissioners to various stations across the country, and appointed 84 new Deputy County Commissioners.