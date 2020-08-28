Health ministry files nil COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – The health ministry has reported no coronavirus-related deaths on Friday signaling a positive indication on the country’s efforts to flatten the virus curve and maintain a low fatality rate.

The country’s case fatality rate continued to decline albeit marginally to stand at 1.69 per cent, the cumulative death toll standing at 567.

The first COVID-19 death was reported on March 26.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman, during a daily briefing on coronavirus, also noted that the number of virus infections reported since March 14 had risen to 33,630 after 241 more COVID-19 cases were reported within 24 hours.

Mombas and, Taita Taveta registered 14 and 10 cases each while Nairobi which has remained the epicentre of the virus since March accounted for most cases at 113.

In Nairobi, Westlands, Lang’ata, Embakasi South, Starehe reported the highest number of infections accounting for 20,11, 10 and 8 cases each.

Kiambu registered ten cases, Kirinyaga and Narok nine each, Laikipia and Nakuru recorded seven each while Kajiado and Uasin Gishu had eight and six cases respectively.

A year-old child was among the new patients who included 228 Kenyans and forty-seven foreigners. Eighty-nine of the new cases were registered among females while 152 were reported among males.

Aman also said 66 patients had recovered from the virus including 40 who were under home based care raising the total recoveries reported in the country to 19,434.

The country’s recovery rate stood at 57.7 per cent against the global average of 69.4 per cent.