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Leading the delegation, Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanár said Slovakia views Kenya as a critical entry point into East and Central Africa and is ready to move beyond traditional diplomatic engagement towards a partnership driven by trade, investment and innovation/Tourism Ministry

DIPLOMACY

Slovakia bets on Kenya as East Africa gateway in new trade framework

The European nation is seeking to deepen investment ties in a bid to expand its footprint across the continent.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 — Slovakia has identified Kenya as its strategic gateway to African markets, unveiling plans for a new bilateral trade framework.

The European nation is seeking to deepen investment ties in a bid to expand its footprint across the continent.

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The commitment was announced during the Kenya-Slovakia Business and Development Forum in Nairobi, which attracted the largest Slovak business delegation ever to visit Kenya, signalling a significant shift in economic relations between the two countries.

Leading the delegation, Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanár said Slovakia views Kenya as a critical entry point into East and Central Africa and is ready to move beyond traditional diplomatic engagement towards a partnership driven by trade, investment and innovation.

“We are here to do business,” Blanár told delegates, describing Kenya as one of Africa’s most important economic hubs and a reliable partner for long-term cooperation.

The forum brought together 35 Slovak companies and institutions operating in sectors including healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, information technology, green energy and development cooperation.

In a major outcome of the meeting, the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) signed Memoranda of Understanding with the Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency (SARIO) and InvestKenya to institutionalise business collaboration and promote greater investment flows between the two countries.

Blanár revealed that Slovakia was also ready to establish a joint trade committee to create a permanent platform for government and private sector engagement, while negotiations on investment protection and the avoidance of double taxation could further encourage investors from both countries.

“This agreement represents an important milestone in building a more institutionalised framework for bilateral economic cooperation,” he said.

The Slovak minister said modern economic partnerships must extend beyond trade to include technology transfer, skills development and development cooperation, pointing to Slovakia’s growing interest in innovation-led projects in Kenya.

The move comes as European countries increasingly seek stronger economic partnerships in Africa amid rising global competition for markets, resources and investment opportunities.

Representing the Kenyan government, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano pitched Kenya as Africa’s premier investment destination, highlighting the country’s stable macroeconomic environment, strategic location and youthful workforce.

“Our economy is growing, our currency and inflation are stable, and our capital markets are open, deep and reforming,” Miano said.

She argued that investors setting up in Kenya gain access not only to the country’s population of over 55 million people but also to regional markets stretching across East and Central Africa.

“An enterprise that establishes in Kenya is not entering one country; it is entering a continent,” she said.

Miano identified digital technology, cybersecurity, e-mobility, value addition in agriculture, tourism and cultural industries as key areas for collaboration between Kenyan and Slovak businesses.

She also highlighted Kenya’s growing reputation as Africa’s “Silicon Savannah”, noting that the country’s youthful and digitally skilled population offers a competitive advantage for technology-driven investors.

The forum further showcased the Open Innovation Kenya-Slovakia initiative, a programme aimed at connecting Kenyan startups with Slovak enterprises through technology transfer, mentorship and access to international markets.

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Industry, Juma Mukhwana, reinforced the country’s role as a regional business hub, telling investors that Kenya provides a direct route into Africa’s expanding consumer and industrial markets.

“Africa is an opportunity, and Kenya is a gateway into the heart of African business. So, you are in the right place. Other people are still looking for where the gate is. You already are at the gate,” he said.

KEPSA Chairperson Dr Jaswinder Bedi urged both countries to move quickly from discussions to tangible investments, partnerships and job creation.

“The challenge before us is not the absence of opportunity. The challenge is how quickly we can translate opportunity into investment, partnerships and jobs,” Bedi said.

Slovakia has maintained development cooperation with Kenya since the 1990s and has invested more than €22 million through its Official Development Assistance programme, supporting projects in healthcare, education, agriculture, water and sanitation.

Both governments expressed optimism that the latest engagements would unlock new investments, expand business opportunities and strengthen economic ties between Europe and East Africa.

“The world today requires reliable partners built on mutual cooperation,” Blanár said. “I firmly believe that Slovakia and Kenya have all the prerequisites to build such a partnership.”

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