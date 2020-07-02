Ruto warns against tribalism, roots for unity as he empowers youth in business

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to Kenyans to shun tribal boundaries, saying they pose a risk to the unity fabric of the country.

He urged Kenyans to unite and focus on their respective occupations for the collective success of the country.

Dr Ruto further noted that every Kenyan deserves the opportunity to realise their dreams and and aspirations to better their lives.

“If we unite, we will overcome our challenges and achieve equality in our country,” he said Thursday when he donated equipment to empower youth in business. Deputy President William Ruto has been donating equipment to the youth to empower their business, in what his office said targets 5,000 youths. /DPPS.

He spoke Thursday at his Karen residence during a Nairobi County youth and women groups empowerment program.

“[I] distributed assortment of equipment, which included car washing machines, water tanks, sound, laundry and catering equipment to 30 youth and women groups from Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Dagoretti North and Kamukunji constituencies in Karen, Nairobi County,” he tweeted.

The Deputy President said there is need to “support and offering efficient, effective and innovative entrepreneurship training and solutions to young people running small and medium-sized businesses so that they can overcome obstacles.”

The Deputy President urged the youth to work hard to realise their dreams saying “no one should expect anything on a silver platter”. Among the equipment Ruto donated to the youth include sewing machines, water tanks and poultry feeds. /DPPS.