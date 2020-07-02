Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto has been donating equipment to the youth to empower their business, in what his office said targets 5,000 youths. /DPPS.

Kenya

Ruto warns against tribalism, roots for unity as he empowers youth in business

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to Kenyans to shun tribal boundaries, saying they pose a risk to the unity fabric of the country.

He urged Kenyans to unite and focus on their respective occupations for the collective success of the country.

Dr Ruto further noted that every Kenyan deserves the opportunity to realise their dreams and and aspirations to better their lives.

“If we unite, we will overcome our challenges and achieve equality in our country,” he said Thursday when he donated equipment to empower youth in business.

Deputy President William Ruto has been donating equipment to the youth to empower their business, in what his office said targets 5,000 youths. /DPPS.

He spoke Thursday at his Karen residence during a Nairobi County youth and women groups empowerment program.

“[I] distributed assortment of equipment, which included car washing machines, water tanks, sound, laundry and catering equipment to 30 youth and women groups from Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Dagoretti North and Kamukunji constituencies in Karen, Nairobi County,” he tweeted.

The Deputy President said there is need to “support and offering efficient, effective and innovative entrepreneurship training and solutions to young people running small and medium-sized businesses so that they can overcome obstacles.”

The Deputy President urged the youth to work hard to realise their dreams saying “no one should expect anything on a silver platter”.

Among the equipment Ruto donated to the youth include sewing machines, water tanks and poultry feeds. /DPPS.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

KEBS Says Willing To Cooperate With EACC After MD’s Arrest

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 2 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) now says it is willing to cooperate with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission...

1 hour ago

Africa

Botswana reports mysterious deaths of hundreds of elephants

GABORONE, Botswana, Jul 2 – Hundreds of elephants have died mysteriously in Botswana’s famed Okavango Delta, the wildlife department said Thursday, ruling out poaching...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

You must eat healthy foods to keep off COVID-19: MoH

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – You want to keep off COVID-19 or defeat it? Yes! It is possible, but only if you follow all...

2 hours ago

County News

Uhuru warns against politicising Kazi Mtaani program for the youth

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned against political interference in the forthcoming national roll-out of the Kazi Mtaani youth employment...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

15 Kenyan students positive for COVID-19 on arrival from Sudan, others quarantined

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – 15 out of 83 Kenyan students who flew in from Sudan have tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said. The...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID cases on the rise in Kenya with 268 new infections, 3 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Kenya is fast approaching her peak for COVID-19, following a high number of infections recorded since last week. A...

5 hours ago

business

Park fees slashed by 50 per cent as tourism ministry unveils recovery plan

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala on Thursday announced a 50 per cent reduction in park entry fees...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Inter-Faith council on COVID-19 confident of churches re-opening

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – The Inter-Faith Council on the national response on coronavirus is set to finalise consultations with various stakeholders this week...

7 hours ago